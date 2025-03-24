A group of Ugandan soldiers went viral after passionately singing a South African hymn on their bus ride, entertaining themselves and many who viewed the clip

The video was shared on Facebook, showing the troops harmonising with the popular Matswele song and laughing as they enjoyed the moment

Social media users loved it, with some arguing about the song's origins and others embracing the unity

A group of Ugandan soldiers confidently sang a local hymn, entertaining social media users. Image: Willie Maruma Brown

African unity in full display! A video of Ugandan soldiers vibing to a South African hymn had social media in its feels with many sharing tey thoroughly enjoyed the group's performance.

The clip shared by Facebook user Willie Maruma Brown, showed the group joyfully singing a popular Sotho hymn, leaving many social media users entertained and amused.

Ugandan troop sing SA hymn on a bus

The clip shows a bus full of soldiers in their work uniform with a visible Ugandan flag on the arm. A man standing on the bus starts chanting a Sotho hymn called Matswele, and the bus backs him in full force.

The joyful chap continues leading, making funny facial expressions as he sings, entertaining his colleagues, who burst into laughter as they sing along on the bus that has stopped. The group continues with the hymn ad they prepare to get off.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi loves the clip

The reactions from social media users were priceless. Some felt the moment showed that Africa was one, while others complimented the lead singer for how well he executed the solo part. Others debated whether the song originated in Botswana, Lesotho or South Africa, with some saying regardless of where it came from, they enjoyed the soldiers' performance.

A man entertained online users with a lighthearted clip of soldiers having a bit of fun. Image: Willie Maruma Brown

User @Steve Kanjo shared:

"What makes me happy in africa we support each other . This song is from Lesothu 😂 but look the ugandan how they sing."

User @Zanele Gqola declared:

"😂😂😂 Even though my current situation doesn't allow me to laugh I just did, thank you."

User @Brett Khamal Glass said:

"Bro nailed it. Well done Uganda."

User @Douglass Khensani added:

"It doesn't matter where is coming from, let's enjoy it😂😂."

User @Vivian Mogane joked:

"We all know this song is made in SA. The only country has happy people who don’t bother people."

User @Gottie YaGerson commented:

"A good working environment and enjoyable colleagues make the career you choose to be fantastic. I know a lot will say that’s not professional, but to me, that’s the spirit everyone at work will pray for. A fantastic working environment with good and fun colleagues 🤣😂😂🤣."

