A new military recruit was captured swimming through a muddy dam, crawling underneath steel bed frames in an intense training exercise, designed to simulate difficult survival conditions

Two soldiers, a male and a female, stood on top of the steel bed frames, making sure the recruit kept going deep in the mud without lifting the beds, testing his physical and mental endurance

Social media users were divided, some questioning the purpose of such training in modern warfare, where technology like drones and firearms dominate, while others respected it

A man swam through a muddy dam, crawling underneath steel bed frames as part of a military training. Credit: IURII KRASILNIKOV

Source: Getty Images

Military training is notorious for its tough and often gruelling exercises, designed to prepare soldiers for anything they may face in the field. Though warfare has evolved, with drone technologies and other forms of fighting, the foundation of soldiering remains physical and mental resilience. In real-world deployments like the Congo mission, soldiers are often faced with harsh, unpredictable environments and difficult survival situations.

Training such as crawling under bed frames in mud ensures recruits are ready to tackle any challenge they might encounter. The new military recruit's muddy training video was shared on the Facebook page Laugh Prank, known for its humorous and often outlandish content.

The recruit trains hard in the military camp

In the video, the new military recruit swims in mud and crawls under steel bed frames as part of an intense training exercise. This exercise, designed to help the recruit practice going under obstacles while dipped in water, used to be performed with barbed wire.

A female soldier and a male soldier stand atop the steel frames, ensuring the recruit doesn't lift them to pass, but instead stays dunked and goes underneath, imitating a challenging survival situation.

Mzansi debates about the military training

The video went viral, leaving many social media users cringing and asking whether such training is still relevant in modern times and wondering if the country shouldn't invest in other forms of training.

Some viewers joked that the training was easy, adding that the recruit was just playing in the mud, while others showed the profession massive respect for its toughness and discipline it carries.

User @EliasMesa added:

"Congo 😁🤣🤣 is putting pressure on SA soldiers."

User @Madala Nazareth said:

"The military is not about guns only, it is about the environment also and many more."

User @LawukaziWezz commented:

"They must be thought to run and to shoot. Life savers are trained to do this."

User @SiphesihleHlatshwako shared:

"No wonder you guys turn heartless 🥱."

User @RodneyManwaring added:

"I doubt this will help in preparing for real combat."

User @SakhileTibane said:

"ANC must've chopped money for barbed wire and grenades for training, I mean old bed frames, guys come on."

