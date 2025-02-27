An educator showed off his impressive way of greeting his learners in a video making rounds online

One educator in South Africa captured the attention of many people online over his innovative way of welcoming his learners in the classroom.

Teacher greets pupils by showcasing future careers

The young teacher who goes by the handle @thera66's unique and inspiring way of greeting his students has gone viral online. Instead of the usual "Good morning," the educator has chosen to greet his pupils with a fun and motivating approach.

In the video, the learners each showcased their potential future careers, which ranked from a Forex trader, to paramel, rugby player, nail tech, singer, model, photographer, soccer player, police officer, and bus driver.

Although the video warmed the hearts of many, others could not help but point out how the youth is no longer dreaming big due to the country's unemployment rate. The footage went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

The online community headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the teacher's innovative way of welcoming his learners in the classroom.

Miss K said:

"Me thinking the youth stopped dreaming big because of lack of jobs."

Ntate Stone added:

"Naaah fam. Let’s invite career advisors to the school. Not in this economy."

Amicable Kea🇿🇦 expressed:

"Forex, bus driver, nail tech, photographer,r nkosiyam they wanna show us their talents."

So2220 commented:

"What happened to “when I grow up I want to be a doctor, lawyer or engineer."

Extroverted Gent added:

"Do not choose a course because you want to shock us, it's gonna shock you". These kids understood this statement."

Kenneth expressed:

"These kids are realistic, they’ve lived before."

Why teachers bonding with pupils is key to learning

In the classroom, a positive relationship between the teacher and the student is defined as an endeavor to earn mutual respect and trust. According to Ecampusontario, gaining a deeper understanding of your students, giving them choices, and motivating them to improve as learners every day might all be part of this relationship.

Teachers are being kind, respecting their kids' individuality, and demonstrating their regard for them by doing this. Building strong relationships with your kids not only makes your classroom a safe and welcoming place for everyone, but it also helps them succeed in the classroom.

To build a strong student teacher relationship, teachers should show care for their students by engaging in conversations, listening to their opinions, and understanding their unique learning styles.

Building mutual trust involves providing choices and prioritising their best interests. Teachers should be respectful and fair, not picking favorites or having the same corrected behavior for each student. Getting to know students and their families during class and offering opportunities for conversation about their families is also crucial. Offering positive encouragement and constructive criticism builds trust with students, allowing them to rely on the teacher's honesty.

