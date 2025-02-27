One young gent shared an impressive plug on social media that left South Africans invested

In the TikTok video, the man unveiled the best short courses to do in 2025 and the clip went viral

People reacted to the man's plug as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

One man in South Africa has taken to social media to share the best short courses that have changed his life for the better.

Man reveals life-changing short courses

His inspiring video which he posted under the handle @nmz3297 has sparked conversation online, with many netizens eager to learn more about the course that helped him secure new opportunities.

The man shared how the health and safety course which could be done as a classroom course and online course and he went on to explain the process in the video on how to go about it. He also listed courses such as mining, petrochemical, warehousing and logistics, wholesale and retail, and safety and health representative courses.

As for construction @nmz3297 expressed that it would take 10 days for class duration and can be completed in less than 6 months.

In his post, @nmz3297 revealed that the courses can equip people with valuable skills that make them more employable. He noted that within a few months of completing the program, he landed a well-paying job, proving that short courses can indeed be a game-changer for those looking to improve their lives.

The power of short courses

Short courses have become increasingly popular in South Africa as they provide individuals with practical skills in a short period. Many institutions and online platforms offer affordable options, making education more accessible. Experts often recommend them for people looking to upskill, switch careers, or boost their chances of employment.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the man's plug

The video quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views, likes, and comments from social media users who were both inspired and curious about the course. Some netizens shared their own experiences of how short courses had positively impacted their lives, while others asked the man for more details about where they could enrol.

Bngwepe shared:

"I also have SAMTRAC and other short courses from NOSA till date am not working on top of that I have a diploma in safety management I guess that is all about luck."

Cebile.C Bulunga wrote:

"I did Samtrac 2013 but still no permanent job."

Wolf expressed:

"I’m studying introduction to samtrac at nosa it’s day 3 don’t come here if you’re not willing to read."

Mamphuthi said:

"There are lots of people with SAMTRAC certificates and they are unemployed. NOSA is just making money."

Ngolela commented:

"It's a very powerful course especially if you have a Trade Test with field experience or Technical background."

Nopha Sam replied:

"Can I get employment with an introduction to SAMTRAC or kuzomele ndenze iSAMTRAC ukuze ndiqashwe."

