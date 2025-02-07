A South African woman serving in the military shared a video of herself getting ready in uniform while doing her makeup

The clip shared on TikTok was accompanied by a humorous sound saying she doesn't aspire to rise in ranks but rather be a homemaker, contrasting her real-life role

The lady received love from social media users who admired her beauty and thanked her for serving the country

A military working lay was showered with praise by social media users for her contribution to making sure SA was a safe country. Image: @kim_jodyy

Mzansi was recently hit with the tragic news of the passing of 14 SANDF members, who were deployed to the DRC as part of South Africa's mission to restore peace and security amid the war ongoing conflict with the M23 rebel group.

A dedicated military worker under TikTok handle @kim_jodyy showed she was proud to be counted among those protecting the country, after sharing a video of herself getting ready for work.

The woman shared her GRWM video

In the clip, @kim_jodyy carefully dresses in her military boots wearing her military camouflage pants, with her whole arm covered in a tattoo and headsets. The setting appears to be army-based, adding an authentic touch to her routine.

As she gets ready, a playful sound plays in the background, stating that she has no desire to climb ranks or be a hard-working woman, her only aspiration is to be a homemaker who cooks and takes care of the household.

SA shows the lady love

Social media users flooded the comments, praising @kim_jodyy for her beauty and confidence while expressing gratitude for her service. Some found the video relatable, while others enjoyed the humour. Many thanked her for her dedication to protecting the country while appreciating the lighthearted content

A military babe shared a video of herself getting ready for work. Image: @kim_jodyy

User @Eugene Prince shared:

"MRS my ppl salute AB."

User @Star Boy commented:

"Smart and thank you for your service🇿🇦💚."

User @ThecabCPT said:

"Respect that ma’am."

User @King Ravi added:

"You're 1 in a million."

User @childofYah shared:

"Halleluyah 😇heavenly dreams 😇safe journey 😇👑❤."

