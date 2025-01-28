A lady proudly shared her milestone of joining the US Army, sparking excitement and curiosity online

The babe joked about plugging her African followers on how to join the army, leaving the online community in two ways

Social media users were divided, with some criticizing her humour and others congratulating her on her massive achievement

A young African lady promised to share details on how she joined the US Army. Image: @princess_purry

Source: TikTok

A young woman from Eswatini recently captured the attention of TikTok users by proudly flaunting her accomplishment of being in the US ARMY academy, training to defend America from possible wars.

The post shared under the handle @princess_purry sparked a mix of emotions online which ranged from admiration to confusion.

The lady flexes being part of the army

In the post, the recruit who is still in training is seated in a chair at the academy, dressed in her army uniform. With a confident manner, she celebrates her journey while teasing her followers who had been asking how to join the US Army since she announced it.

In a humorous twist, she jokes about plugging them while placing a cellphone charger into a wall-mounted plug to emphasize the joke. In her caption, she reassures viewers that she will share a detailed step-by-step guide on joining in the coming month.

Watch the video below:

The lady gets people talking

The clip attracted nearly 1.8K comments from viewers who shared mixed reviews. Some were inspired by the milestone and congratulated her for representing Africa on an international platform and others wondered how she got to be in the army.

A lady from Swaziland shared her joy in being a member of the US army. Credit: Sean Murphy / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

User @user4717000816749

"So if the USA fights with South Africa will you fight your country of origin."

User @fisilem

"Joining the US Army at this time is BRAVE."

User @AMBANI GRACESON

"You're on the wrong side sister."

User @Kiki

"Congrats girl, make us proud as emaSwati🥰🥰."

User @eyeball@see

"Hey girl you look beautiful in that uniform, discard all the negative connotations. that's a brave step you have taken."

User @Temagolide

"We are proud of you sis 👏."

Source: Briefly News