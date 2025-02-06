A woman broke down in tears after receiving R70k from forex trading, thanking her mentor for the opportunity

The emotional moment was captured in a video that was shared on TikTok, showing her Capitec balance as proof of earnings

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some doubting its legitimacy and others eager to learn forex trading

A woman received almost R100K from forex trading after being mentored by a local lady. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A forex trading lady shared a video of one of her mentees breaking down in tears upon receiving R70K from trading. The clip showcased the woman's deep gratitude as she thanked her mentor, for helping her navigate the world of forex trading.

The woman posted the video under her TikTok handle @mrs_nomsa_, attracting mixed reactions online as many social media users were concerned about scammers.

The mentee gets emotional

In the video, the emotional woman can be seen crying, with her Capitec Bank savings balance of R968, 850, and R70,890.10 under trading savings visible in the background. She expresses appreciation, calling @mrs_nomsa_ a true and honest trader who changed her life.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The video leaves Mzansi in two ways

The post received mixed reactions from social media users. While some were inspired and eager to learn how to trade, others were sceptical, calling it a scam. Many questioned the authenticity of the earnings, claiming that forex trading often comes with high risks and misleading success stories

A female Forex trader shared a video of her client who scored big funds. Image: @mrs_nomsa

Source: TikTok

User @ynthiamokone6 shared:

"Can you please explain to us."

User @The stiffmeister😎 added:

"I advise you to plug all your family /relatives and many close to you 👌."

User @pheziee commented:

They will even cry just to lure you!!!

User @tshililo83 shared:

"I am very very happy with the money that I worked hard for. This other cash what, what ntoni ntoni is a no for me."

User @khusta commented:

"I'm still praying for one Honest person who can teach me. I just got scammed R3000 3 weeks ago."

User @Anver Bouah said:

"Please teach me."

3 Briefly News forex trading and foreign exchange articles

A woman named Matokgo Elizabeth Makutoane was scammed for R800 000 by a forex trader who pretended to be actress and businesswoman Connie Furgerson.

Briefly News profiled two leading female forex traders Paballo Nkwe and Danielle Lester who were doing amusingly in the male-dominated field that is filled with many lots of scammers.

profiled two leading female forex traders Paballo Nkwe and Danielle Lester who were doing amusingly in the male-dominated field that is filled with many lots of scammers. Briey News shared a list of local banks where one can exchange foreign currency and those include RMB Private banks, ABSA, Standard Bank, African Bank and many others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News