Who are Paballo Nkwe and Danielle Lester? Facts about the duo forex traders

Forex trading is a top money maker for those who have mastered the art. The field is often associated with men, but ladies have started breaking barriers. Paballo Nkwe and Danielle Lester are among the top female traders in South Africa. Keep reading to find out how they have become leading women in forex.

Paballo and Danielle are the co-founders of iSelect Wealth. Photo: @misspabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Paballo and Danielle co-founded iSelect Wealth, which is part of iSelect Group. Through the company, they mentor people and companies about trading in forex. Trading in currency is a complex business with ever-changing dynamics, and the duo have created a platform to ensure that individuals and corporations understand the business.

Who is Paballo Nkwe?

Paballo was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. She had a business mind from a young age after growing up in an entrepreneurial household. By age 13, she was making money from selling cookies to her classmates.

Nkwe's first formal business was a marketing and events venture which she established while pursuing her university degree. She has a BSoc Sci Degree in Law and Sociology.

The serial entrepreneur is the Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder of iSelect Group. She has several years of experience in sales and marketing and has worked as a consultant for top companies in financial services, petroleum, and FMCG industries.

Her friend Danielle is the one who introduced her to forex trading in 2012. Nkwe is also a philanthropist, and he is passionate about youth empowerment, especially about the development of young women.

The business-minded Paballo is also a business coach and designer. She has a clothing brand called Zamari Intimates, which she established in September 2018. She sells sleepwear, loungewear, lingerie, and ready-to-wear clothes.

Paballo is a South African entrepreneur, business coach, designer, and realtor. Photo: @paballonkwe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Danielle Lester?

Lester hails from Durban, South Africa. She is a business executive, entrepreneur, and mentor. She was appointed the CEO of iSelect Group, which she co-founded with Karen Joseph and Paballo Nkwe.

Danielle has several years of experience in the financial services industry, including financial markets, facilitation of liquidated retirement funds, and investment solutions. From her Instagram bio, Danelle's qualifications include Occupational Risk Auditing, Wealth Management, an MBA, and an Honors in Marketing.

Danielle Lester (left) has several years of experience in finance. Photo: @misspabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did iSelect Group come about?

iSelect Group was founded in 2013 by three ladies: Karen Joseph, Danielle Lester, and Paballo Nkwe. It is the parent company of iSelect Wealth, iSelect Property, and iSelect Wellness.

iSelect Property deals with selling and leasing residential and commercial real estate and property development in the private and public sectors. iSelect Wellness has coaching programs that ensure the holistic well-being of corporate clients and individuals to help them have an achievable purpose.

The ladies have expertise in different fields that helped them create the organization. Their shared passion for youth empowerment inspired them to grow iSelect Group. They invested their own capital with the hope of breaking women's stereotypes in business, especially finance.

In a previous interview, they revealed they had no guidance when they started but made it work through trial and error.

When we started the business, we had no guidance and had to learn some hard lessons that could have been avoided. Through trial and error, we quickly trial and error, we quickly discovered the importance of having a business mentor when setting up a new company.

iSelect Wealth

Paballo and Danielle offer forex e-learning software services through iSelect Wealth to help their clients learn how to trade. It contains 50 hours of lecture materials divided into six modules. The course allows learners to gain experience from beginner level to professional level.

After training is complete and the learner gets their certificate, iSelect Wealth gives them access to a professional trader. Aspiring traders also have the option to open a trade account and copy a trader. The copycat platform enables newcomers to make money from experienced traders.

The partners are currently among the most successful female forex traders in South Africa. They plan to expand their reach across Africa and eventually have an international footprint. They regularly travel to universities and hold seminars across Mzansi to inform young women about entrepreneurship, investment, and forex trading.

Forex trading is among the common ways to earn money online. Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

Paballo Nkwe and Danielle Lester continue to empower people and ensure they achieve financial freedom through forex and other investment opportunities. The women in forex trailblazers have been in the business for about a decade.

READ ALSO: Jason Noah bio: Age, story, robbed, broker, net worth, profile

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Jason Noah. He is one of the most successful forex traders in South Africa and among the country's youngest self-made millionaires.

Jason is based in Pretoria and is the founder of Forex Kings, an FX training institute. Check the article for more on how he made a fortune from online trading.

Source: Briefly News