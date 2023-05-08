Connie Ferguson's name was used by Forex traders who scammed a woman named Matokgo Elizabeth Makutoane

Matokgo met the swindlers on Facebook and invested R100 000 but kept on paying fees which amounted to over R800 000

The Generations The Legacy star responded to the claims by asking for the fraudsters to stop using her name to rob people

Connie Fegruson's name was allegedly used to defraud people out of their money.

Connie Ferguson responded to her impersonators who scammed a woman for over R800 000. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World, Forex traders used the Generations: The Legacy star's name to defraud a woman named Matokgo Elizabeth Makutoane of R800 000.

The news publication further reported that Makutoane opened a fraud case in Joburg High Court. The court imposed an urgent interdict to prevent Elizabeth's defrauders from withdrawing the funds.

Matokgo Elizabeth Makutoane reveals how Connie Ferguson impersonators scammed her

Matokgo recalled seeing an investment opportunity on Facebook in March. Elizabeth said she messaged the Facebook account because she trusted it, as it had Connie's picture as their profile picture.

She continued saying that the individual impersonating Connie claimed to be an America Options Trade (AOT) agent. Matokgo's conversation with the agent moved to WhatsApp after she was introduced to AOT's representative Michael Larry and they agreed she would invest R100,000 and get R10 million back.

The "victim" was promised a large sum of money after 14 days after investing on 4 March. However, Matokgo was later informed she had to pay $47,000 ( R860 337,35) for a card that would allow her to withdraw the funds.

Elizabeth desperately applied for bank loans to meet the fraudsters' monetary demands.

"She applied for loans between April 4 and 24 and made further payments to the tune of R460 000 into the account of the swindlers."

Connie Ferguson responds to scammers using her name

Speaking to Sunday World after the news was made public, Connie said she had no idea about the investment.

The former The Queen actress also said even though she is tired of people using her name to make quick cash, she would not press charges.

“They must just remove my name there quickly and I hope that this poor woman can get her money back."

Mzansi weighs in on con artists using Connie Ferguson's name to scam people

Many people took to Twitter and blasted the victim for not being suspicious of the people who scammed her. Other netizens felt sorry for Connie, who was involved in serious crimes she knew nothing about.

@Mbatha_Dumi said:

"The person that did this to her must be arrested with immediate effect."

@NtombokhanyoNq1 shared:

"What did she want from Forex because she has money?"

@MurielMakulana posted:

"The reserve bank warned us about Forex."

@DumisaniXhakaza replied:

"Only dishonest and greedy people are scammed"

@ItisSamhere commented:

"I hope that Forex con artist was not Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha."

@Gabadiya21 also said:

"There are people who target widows oh, Nkosi yam."

