Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy Peter Matsimbe has reportedly been in and out of court over fraud allegations

Matsimbe who rose to prominence after reports of dating the media personality reportedly failed to return 10 luxury vehicles that were in his care

Reports online suggest that a warrant of arrest was issued for the businessman who is allegedly expecting a second baby with the star

Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy Peter Matsimbe has reportedly been caught on the wrong side of the law.

Ayanda Thabethe’s boyfriend Peter Matsimbe is allegedly in court for fraud. Image: @ayandathabethe.

The businessman has allegedly been in and out of court over the past four years.

Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy faces fraud allegations involving 10 luxury cars

City Press reported that Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy Peter Matsimbe failed to return and account for 10 luxury vehicles belonging to the Standard Bank.

Court documents seen by the publication indicate that Matsimbe allegedly used fake documents to buy the vehicles which included a Mclaren MP4 coupé, a BMW X5 SUV, a Can-Am Maverick, an Audi Q3, a Nissan Navara, a Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Lexus SUV, a Volvo mechanical horse and a Lexus LX.

Standard Bank allegedly returned to court when Matsimbe failed to comply with the first order to return the vehicles and a warrant of arrest was issued. Part of the order read:

"It appears to the record that this court on July 22 2020 granted a decree committing Peter Matsimbe for contempt of court for failing to comply with the aforesaid order of court by failing to deliver the said assets to the applicant."

However, two of the vehicles were allegedly found and the police are on the lookout for the remaining eight cars which are believed to be leaving the country through the Mozambique border.

