Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray was shot and wounded in a bold attack in broad daylight in Midrand

Murray was headed towards Pretoria with his son when unidentified suspects sprayed their car with bullets

SA citizens reacted to the news of the apparent hit on social media and many are horrified by criminality in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cloete Murray was shot and wounded on the N1 highway in Midrand Johannesburg. Image: @MightiJamie

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray has been shot and wounded in a suspected hit. Murray was travelling with his son Tom Murray on Saturday afternoon when unknown suspects opened fire aimed at their vehicle.

According to News24, his son got killed in the incident and Murray was taken to hospital and is allegedly in critical condition.

Police confirm the Midrand shooting on the N1 highway

A case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated by the Midrand police following the shooting incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“The two men, reportedly a father and son, were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects. The son was fatally shot, while the father sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.”

Emergency services confirmed that the two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds, reported TimesLIVE.

SA citizens discuss the attempted murder of Cloete Murray

Given Sikhosana said:

"May his soul rest in peace. I passed earlier, it was so sad seeing his innocent body lifeless in the car."

Puleng Seitshiro commented:

"Anything is possible with the Guptas anyway may his son's soul rest in peace."

Tshisikhawe Mabogo wrote:

"While they are busy preparing to stop the national shutdown and fail to protect innocent people, crime is too high in SA.

Wisani Mathonsi stated:

"Sincere deepest condolences to the Murray family. May God avenge on behalf of his family. May those senseless killers be brought to book."

Brian Blyth shared:

"This was probably the reason I was stuck in a massive traffic jam on the N1 this afternoon. Crime in this country is now free for all and is out of control."

5 suspected hitmen arrested in Cato Manor likely to be linked to other murders by DNA evidence, police claim

Briefly News reported that police intercepted and arrested five men allegedly on their way to carry out a hit in Cato Manor, Durban.

While the arrests reportedly prevented the assassination of a high-profile person, Durban police believe the operation will yield breakthroughs in other ongoing murder investigations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News