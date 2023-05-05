Jackie Phamotse recently made some damning allegations against a Free State politician

The outspoken author and media personality revealed that she was molested when she was in school and the police couldn't help her

She said she recognised the man from ANC campaign posters that were all over the place when he wanted to become a premiere

Jackie Phamotse has opened another can of worms. The controversial author and media personality revealed that a popular politician molested her when she was still in school.

Jackie narrated her ordeal during a sitdown on popular media personality DJ Sbu's podcast, Hustlers Corner with DJ Sbu.

Jackie Phamotse alleges she was molested by a Free State ANC politician

Speaking during an interview with DJ Sbu, Jackie Phamotse narrated her ordeal claiming she only recognised the man's face from a campaign poster.

The author also added that she took the poster and reported the matter to the local police station, but they said they couldn't open a case and was directed to the station in Bloemfontein.

Jackie Phamotse sparks a heated conversation after claiming she was molested by a Free State politician

Twitter went up in flames following Jackie Phamotse's claims. People shared responses to the media personality's claims.

@Tumelo_011 said:

"Cant be the premier. Its local government elections shes speaking about here."

@LavitaSonOfGodd added:

"Eish exposing such people can be very dangerous this world is so cruel nowadays."

Jackie Phamotse's damning claims against the ANC politician come days after she alleged that she was poisoned

The star's allegations that she was molested by a powerful ANC politician when she was about to write her Matric exams come hot on the heels of the reports that she was poisoned and lost her baby.

Phamotse told Zimoja Lezinto that she was poisoned and almost died. She also added that she lost her unborn baby due to food poisoning. That's not all, Phamotse noted she is receiving death threats for being "vocal". She said:

“I have received several death threats. I have been shamed publicly, taken to court, and most recently people tried to poison me.”

