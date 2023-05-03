Sizwe Dhlomo has chimed in on Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema's media statement following being linked to Thabo Bester

Dhlomo stated that the South African actress should have just kept quiet because the press release made the situation worse

Mzansi agreed with Sizwe that deleting the media statement made Simz appear more suspicious

Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on Simz Ngema deleting the media release in which she confirmed that she visited Thabo Bester in prison.

Sizwe Dhlomo seemingly slammed Simz Ngema's media release about being linked to Thabo Bester. Image: @simzngema and @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Recently, ZAlebs reported that News24 journalist Karyn Maughan reported that a South African celeb used to visit Thabo Bester while he was imprisoned at Mangaung Correctional Centre.

The star associated with Bester turned out to be Simz. In the hopes of clearing her name, Ngema released a media statement on her Instagram account declaring that she visited the jail escapee, but it was for work.

However, she removed the press release from her social media account after legal issues.

Sizwe Dhlomo trolls Simz Ngema after deleting media statement regarding Thabo Bester court case

Taking to Twitter, like many South Africans who have been curious about the celeb linked to Bester, Sizwe chimed in.

In a tweet, Sizwe said that Simz's press release was unnecessary, and she worsened the allegations by removing the lengthy statement.

"Ukuthi nani niyawathanda ama press release abhedayo! Thula uma indaba yakho ingekho straight! Buka manje! SMH! (You love unnecessary press releases. You should have kept quiet if you weren't sure about your story. Now, Lool! Shaking My Head (SMH)"

Mzansi agrees with Sizwe Dhlomo's opinion on Simz Ngema being linked to Thabo Bester

Mzansi and Sizwe shared the same sentiments, as many claimed Simz dug a hole for herself when she admitted she visited Bester.

@BuhleNdlovu_ said:

"She made things worse."

@IvthWaller shared:

"She played herself."

@Lejaka1 posted:

"Lmao, it was definitely not necessary."

@fewtrickspony replied:

"She is panicking."

@MeeLeeScent commented:

"Now, she appears more suspicious."

@wholesomeNDG also said:

"Lol, these huns have too much time on their hands."

@6f7bb7d3f152457 added:

"Nje Siz. She should have kept quite and mized all the noise. Buka manje she had to delete her tweet."

NPA drops murder charge against Dr Nandipha and convicted killer Thabo Bester

In related news, Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) let Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana off the hook for murder.

This was revealed before Magudumana, and her co-accused, Senohe Matsoara and Tebogo Lipholo, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court for a bail application on Wednesday, 3 May.

South Africans slammed the judicial system for dropping the murder charge.

Source: Briefly News