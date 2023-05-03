South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema has finally responded to the rumours that she is the female celebrity who visited Thabo Bester in prison

The former Muvhango star issued a statement on her Instagram page stating that she visited the convicted criminal to demand answers from him

The star shot to the top of Twitter trends as fans are commenting on the statement that has been deleted from her page

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Simz Ngema has confirmed that she visited convicted murderer Thabo Bester at Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2018.

Simz Ngema has issued a statement confirming that she visited Thabo Bester in prison. Image: @simzngema and @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: UGC

The star opened up about her relationship with Bester after she was named as the female celebrity who visited Thabo Bester in prison.

Simz Ngema issues a statement setting the record about her visit to Thabo Bester straight

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the Slay actress said she visited Thabo Bester in prison five years ago to demand answers. The actress revealed that Bester, who posed as Tom Motsepe had booked her through his company 21st Century on several occasions and she visited him to demand payments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ngema also suggested that she was not the only celebrity who visited the criminal and was not the one who went there before his escape. Part of the statement read:

"I've been open about everything to those that have been investigating and I have nothing to hide. I am not the person that went there on a regular basis nor was I the last person to visit before his escape.

"This was five years ago and I have supporting documents that prove I had only visited on one occasion. Dated April 5 2018. The media should stop vilifying his victims and using us as a tool for distraction because we also want answers."

Simz Ngema trends as Mzansi share thoughts on the star's statement about visiting Thabo Bester in prison

As expected, Simz Ngema's statement sent social media up in flames. People have been sharing their views. many are convinced that there is more to the story than what the star is saying.

@NaitsuwehNana commented:

"So Simphiwe Ngema knew for sure that she's entering into an agreement with someone in prison an she honestly trusted that person???? She never questioned why that person is in prison?"

@MahlodiJR wrote:

"Simphiwe Ngema is stupid shem! How can you go in prison demanding payment there! These celebrities are Dom shem! Beauty without brains! Nx!!"

@danny_maty added:

"So Simphiwe Ngema expected an immediate payment from a convict whilst in jail? And also agreed to work nor collaborate with a convict, this girl has just shot herself in the foot!"

Shauwn Mkhize shuts down rumours linking her to Thabo Bester: “Go buy my book”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize has been a trending topic on Twitter after reports linked her to convicted murderer and sex offender Thabo Bester.

This was after legal journalist Karyn Maughan stated in an interview that prison records show that Bester was in touch with a female celebrity while incarcerated at the Mangaung Correctional Centre, reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News