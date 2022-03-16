Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo was trending alongside Uncle Waffles as Mzansi tore apart their skills behind the DJ decks

Many told the media personality that the only thing booking her gigs was her looks as they continued to roast her

Hours later, Phongolo took to social media to thank the trolls for keeping her name in their mouths because they've done more good than harm

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thuli Phongolo trending for not so great reasons has actually worked out in her favour. The disk jockey catching smoke for her allegedly poor DJing skills ended up booking her more of those so-called hard to watch jobs.

Thuli Phongolo being trolled on the internet ended with her booking more jobs. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The actress-turned-DJ was all that netizens could speak about this past weekend as peeps tore her to shreds. Now, they all watch as she continues to thrive.

TimesLIVE reports that the Thuli trolls all came out after they watched her live set on the Big Brother Mzansi Saturday night party. The viewers lost it when Thuli P played the entire seven minutes of Umlando and then proceeded to change the track without a transition.

After scoping all of the disses online, the celeb then took to Twitter to let the haters know that she has gotten the last laugh as she giggles all the way to the bank. Turns out, trending all night on Sunday helped land her an additional six gigs for the upcoming weekend.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Former housemate Zino wrote:

"You were frikken amazing , wanted to go back into that house because of that set."

To which @MailaBenjamin responded:

"That’s why you were evicted... for not being true... stop lying please she was far from amazing to tell the truth."

@KingDave2022 said:

"Get that money. Mara your not a DJ your just lucky."

@InHisTimes tweeted:

"'Now I have to cut down because of distance' the lies! Cause there are no 15 gigs and she knows we will be counting."

@LedwabaThabangt wrote:

"But we not hating...we saying take your craft seriously and improve that's all..."

Thuli P doesn’t understand assignment, BBMzansi fans drag DJ accusing her of poor performance

Briefly News reported that the drama and action on the set of Big Brother Mzansi are getting intense and fans are expecting nothing less than the best.

However, fans were left disappointed after DJ Thuli Phongolo played her set at Saturday night's Big Brother Mzansi party.

Fans accused her of performing poorly with many of them questioning her DJ skills and posting their opinions of her set online.

Source: Briefly News