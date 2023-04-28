Businesswoman and reality star Shauwn Mkhize has released her new book titled My World, My Rules

According to reports, Shauwn said that writing the memoir helped her deal with past experiences in her life

Celebrities and fans congratulated MaMkhize on the book's succesful release

Shauwn 'Mam'Mkhize' Mkhize releases her highly anticipated book, 'My World My Rules'. Images: @kwa_mamkhize

Shauwn 'Mam'Mkhize' Mkhize, a successful businesswoman and reality TV star, has released a memoir titled My World, My Rules.

MaMkhize releases her highly anticipated book: My World My Rules

In an interview with TimesLIVE, she shared that the book took her a year to write, as she had to confront and deal with her fears in the process. She said that writing the book was therapeutic for her and helped her to heal from past experiences.

In an Insta post, MaMkhize said:

"Mamkhize: My World My Rules is out in stores! @exclusivebooks ,I couldn’t be more grateful and blessed. . . . . . . . . ' . . . . . ' . ' , ' , ' , '. , , ! ! ️#MamkhizeMWMR #BookLaunch #MyWorldMyRules #Kwamamkhize #MaMkhize"

Shauwn says she hopes the book will not be overshadowed by her accomplishments

Mam'Mkhize also shared that she wanted the book to stand on its own and not be overshadowed by her other accomplishments. She felt that it was important for people to know her journey and the tribulations she went through to get to where she is today. She hopes that her story can inspire and help others who may be going through similar experiences.

Celebs, followers and supporters congratulated Shauwn on her new book:

