Busta Rhymes' net worth today: A look at the rap icon's fortune

Busta Rhymes during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/Aaron J. Thornton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since his early start as part of the rap group Leaders of the New School from Long Island, New York, Busta Rhymes has captivated audiences with his lyrical prowess. He came onto the scene in the late 1980s, gaining prominence in the 1990s.

Busta Rhymes' profile summary

Birth name Trevor George Smith Jr. Other names Bus-a-Bus Date of birth May 20, 1972 Age 52 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth East Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jamaican Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Children Six: Three daughters and three sons Parents Geraldine Green (mother), Trevor Smith Sr (father) Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, actor, record producer Genre Hip-hop, progressive rap Band Flipmode Squad Years active 1986 to date Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube X (Twitter) Website bustarhymesuniverse.com

Busta Rhymes' net worth in 2024

The world-famous rapper's net worth is estimated to be $20 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla.

What is Busta Rhymes' net income?

The hip-hop star allegedly makes around $150,000 per month, according to CA Knowledge. His yearly income is approximately $2 million.

Top 5 facts about rapper Busta Rhymes. Photo: Steve Granitz on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Busta Rhymes make per show?

The amount he makes per show varies with location. To attend his concerts, fans pay between $50 and $300, according to ticket prices on Ticketmaster. VIP concert seats can go as high as $1000. The rapper's booking fee is more than $100,000.

Busta Rhymes' record sales

The hip-hop icon has sold more than 6.49 million albums since his debut, according to BestSellingAlbums.org. Around 6 million units were sold in the United States, while over 440,000 were sold in the United Kingdom. His best-selling album is Extinction Level Event/Final World Front (1998), and it has over 1.1 million units sold.

What business does Busta Rhymes own?

In 1996, the rapper founded his record label, Flipmode Entertainment, which later changed its name to Conglomerate Records in 2009. The label has worked with artists like Trillian, Prayah, Murda Mook, J-Doe, and Spliff Star.

Busta has also worked with various companies as a brand ambassador. Some of his endorsement deals have been with companies like Mountain Dew, Doritos, Toyota, and Dreambody Cuisine.

Busta Rhymes during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Busta Rhymes' house and properties

The hip-hop legend has not publicly disclosed the real estate properties he owns. There is a 40 by 40-foot island in Mill Pond, Shrewsbury, Worcester County in Massachusetts, whose proposed name is Busta Rhymes Island. The name pays homage to the rap icon, but he does not own it.

Busta Rhymes' cars

Rhymes is a car enthusiast and has driven various models since his debut in show business. His first car was a green 1991 Toyota 4Runner, which he purchased in 1994.

The artist has driven a land cruiser, various Lamborghini models and various Mercedes-Benz models. He currently owns a Lamborghini Murcielago, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG. In a previous interview, the rapper revealed that he started buying cars for the love of it.

I got a car fetish, so I was just buying because I just loved cars. It wasn't even about driving them.

Busta Rhymes posing beside his Rolls-Royce. Photo: @akellybrand/@yungacqua on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQ

Busta Rhymes' influence on the hip-hop culture goes beyond music. Here are some frequently asked questions about the New York native.

Is Busta Rhymes a good rapper?

Busta Rhymes is one of the most critically acclaimed figures in the hip-hop industry. He is popular for his lightning-fast flow on tracks like Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check and Break Ya Neck.

While he has never won a Grammy, he has received 12 nominations for the prestigious award during his solo career. He has also been nominated 16 times for the MTV Video Music Award.

In 2023, he was honoured with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to hip-hop culture. While presenting him with the award, BET CEO Scott Mills paid tribute to Rhymes' influential career, saying,

Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted, award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip-hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals. He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year's Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer. His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy.

Busta Rhymes during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Is Busta Rhymes a millionaire?

Busta Rhymes is a multi-millionaire. His net worth is currently estimated to be $20 million.

What is Busta Rhymes' most expensive music video?

The rapper's most expensive music video was his 1999 song What's It Gonna Be? featuring Janet Jackson. It cost $2.4 million (around $4.5 million today) to create the video's special effects. Hype Williams directed the song.

How big is Busta Rhymes' chain?

The Gimme Some More hitmaker has a 54 mm Cuban chain with over 10,000 diamonds. It also came with a matching bracelet. New York City-based jewellery designer Danny designed the chain. The rapper paid $400,000 for the masterpiece.

Why did Busta Rhymes leave Cash Money?

The rapper joined Lil Wayne and Birdman's Cash Money record label in November 2011. He left the label in mid-2014. He later revealed in an interview on Sirius XM's Sway in the Morning that he left due to creative differences.

I was there with for two years and the opportunity was a great opportunity at the time...For me, with this particular project and all of the sacrifice that went into it... I'm not compromising my vision for it. So if I feel like if, in the slightest way, we ain't facilitating everything necessary for the vision to be seen and executed in the way I'm envisioning this for the last five years, let me live and die in my own inequity.

Rapper Busta Rhymes performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Busta Rhymes' net worth reflects his position as one of hip-hop's celebrated figures. He has inspired a generation of rappers who continue to look up to him.

