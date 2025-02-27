South African National Defence (SANDF) soldiers reportedly have to buy their own boots before deployment

Supply line issues also meant that many soldiers only had one meal a day while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

South Africans are disgusted by the way the government has run the SANDF into the ground over the years

South Africans are disgusted that SANDF soldiers are forced to but their own boots. Image: Alexi Rosenfeld/ fizkes

Source: Getty Images

The poor state of the South African National Defence (SANDF) is once again under scrutiny.

The SANDF has been under the spotlight of late following the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

14 soldiers were killed in battles with M23 rebels in the eastern region of the country, while close to 200 returned home for medical treatment for injuries sustained.

SANDF soldiers had to buy their own boots

With more eyes on the country’s army now, the South African National Defence Union (SANDU) stated that it has heard some disturbing claims about the state of the army.

SANDU national secretary Pikkie Greeff said he received reports from members that there was a shortage of boots in the force.

“I can confirm many soldiers have complained to us over the past year that they must buy their own boots because there are no boots in stock.

“They are simply told there are no boots,” he said.

Greeff added that members had to fork out between R1,500 to R2,000 just for a pair of boots. Standard-issue military boots are available at camping shops and military surplus shops.

He explained that it had reached a point where soldiers could not be deployed unless they had a pair of boots and so had to buy their own to go on missions.

“This is all part of the underfunded and deteriorating defence force,” he noted.

Greeff made the admissions during an interview on SAFM’s The Morning Brief on 27 February, where he also added that there were reports of a shortage of food.

He noted that supply line issues meant that soldiers sometimes only had one meal a day, saying that these problems were unnecessary and demoralising for all the soldiers.

South Africans disturbed by SANDU’s claims

The news did not sit well with social media users, with many lamenting the fact that the government had let the SANDF reach such levels.

Leslie Chantal Knoetze said:

“Our government is disgusting. They should be ashamed of themselves. Sies.”

Themi Nasis added:

“This useless government has systematically degraded everything in this country.”

Sthembiso Wase-California Sterror suggested:

“They must cut the salaries of the useless MPs and Deputy Minister by 60% to fund the SANDF.”

Lucky Tshepo Rasello stated:

“What a time to be alive in SA. So embarrassing. Sies.”

Thato Sebatane said:

“No wonder the President of Rwanda wanted war, he knew that our soldiers would come to the battlefield hungry and barefooted 😂.”

Yandie Wellem exclaimed:

“Yho, so embarrassing SA government.”

Kevy Tommy Mashews asked:

“What do u expect from this Mickey Mouse government?”

