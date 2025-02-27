The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has officially halted funding to HIV organisations

Organisations that were funded by the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) received termination letters

South Africans don't think it's a bad thing, saying that it was a chance for South Africa to stand on its own feet

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has officially halted funding to HIV organisations that were funded by the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

PEPFAR is a fund launched in 2003 to help fight Aids in countries with high HIV infection rates.

South Africa was one of the countries that benefitted from PEPFAR, receiving approximately R145 billion since the fund started. USAID funds 44 health projects in South Africa.

USAID shuts down grants for good

HIV organisations in South Africa woke up on 27 February 2025 to letters stating that their grants had been ended permanently.

It wasn't just HIV organisations that received letters, TB programmes that were funded through USAID did as well.

According to The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, some organisations received emails, with the attached letters, which stated that the programmes were no longer in the national interest.

“Dear Implementing Partner, this award is being terminated for convenience and the interests of the U.S. Government," it read.

It added that the grant was not aligned with the agency’s priorities and that continuing the program was not in the national interest.

The Trump administration initially froze all US-funded projects on 24 January, before announcing a limited waiver for some projects on 1 February. South African projects funded by USAID were also asked to apply for 90-day limited waivers, but nothing came of it and now nothing will.

South Africans weigh in on USAID’s decision

Many social media users welcomed the move, saying South Africa needed to stand on its own two feet, while others questioned if it had to do with AfriForum and Solidarity’s visit to the US.

Adriaan I Lombard said:

The right and mature response from South Africa is to accept this dressing down, to thank the Americans for the decades of generosity, and to have a bit of introspection on where we as a nation have gone wrong.”

@UnityInSA added:

“It’s their money. It’s their choice. But if research was done in South Africa around HIV/Aids that would have benefited the world, then the USA should have made available a portion of the funds for specific research that would contribute to the greater good in the world.”

@Malumz360 stated:

“Thanks to Afriforum”

@ori0n7 noted:

“As the old saying goes, don't bite the hand that feeds you."

@monSense5 said:

“The DOGE guys in the US are cutting their expenses. We could learn from that.”

@incontroZA added:

“This PEPFAR thing was started by George W Bush because Thabo Mbeki and Manto Tshabalala-Msimang told people to eat Beetroot. We never needed it.”

@MrModise85 emphasised:

“It's a huge wake-up call to South Africa to stop relying on funding for the most critical of citizen's needs; health care.

@SoberPanAfrika stated:

“Congratulations AfriForum 🥳 Objective achieved.”

