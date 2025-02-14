

A federal judge in the United States of America has halted the country's attempts to stop US foreign aid

Donald Trump's administration wanted to stop foreign aid to numerous countries pending a review

South Africans want the country to become independent and not depend on any foreign aid from the USA

South Africans want the country to become independent and stand on its own feet; without any assistance from the United States of America.

The calls for the country to be independent come after a federal judge ordered that Donald Trump’s administration restore funding to foreign aid contractors.

The Trump administration sought to cancel foreign aid contracts and awards that were approved before he took over for his second term in office.

Federal judge halts Trump’s plans

The decision to halt funding came in January 2025 when Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a memo.

The memo stated that the US would “not provide foreign assistance funded by or through the Department and USAID without the Secretary of State’s authorisation or the authorisation of his designee.”

Trump also recently issued a directive for HIV treatment aid to low-income countries to cease.

South Africa was one of the countries affected by funding cuts, but the judge’s decision to overturn the ban could potentially not have an impact on the country. Trump promised to halt funding to Mzansi over claims that land was being confiscated, and people were being treated badly.

South Africans don’t want the USA’s aid

While there isn’t clarity as yet on whether South Africa will still receive aid, many don’t want it anyway.

Legacies of the Motherland said:

“As far as SA is concerned, funding must remain cut off indefinitely so that country can stand on its own two feet.”

Vukani Vk asked:

“These countries have no pride. How do you even go to court to demand help from another country?”

Franz Malotle stated:

“Keep your aid America, we don't need it.”

Mudeki Koti-ramananga Chamango said:

“This isn't good for all countries that are receiving aid from the United States’ threats of sanctions. Governments should learn to care for their people. Imagine another man supporting your wife and children.”

Zakes Ka Zakade said”

“Anyway, as for SA, we need to stand on our own please yeeer.”

Emanuel Sibonginkosi added:

“South Africa can do without the USAID fund. Let us focus on the future of our development without handouts.”

Kagiso Selundu said:

“We don't want American aid. We need redemption and independence. Many countries are willing to start afresh without America, this is the time when countries must do whatever it takes to ditch the dollar and focus on their trade relations.”

Trump's soured relationship with SA government explained

Since becoming the US president, Trump has adopted an apparent adversarial stance towards the South African government.

The 47th US President already cut to the country and extended refugee status to all Afrikaners who are unhappy.

Briefly News takes a look at the history of relations between the SA government and Trump and what could have gone wrong.

