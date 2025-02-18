Senzo Mchunu confirmed that police officers will be getting body cameras in April 2025

The Minister of Police said the ministry was planning on buying 100 cameras per year

South Africans joked that officers would find a way to make the footage disappear

South Africans are sceptical after it was announced that police officers would be getting body cameras from April 2025. Image: Armando L. Sanchez/ Westend61

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Police officers in the country will finally get body cameras, but South Africans are divided over whether it’s a good idea.

Senzo Mchunu confirmed the news during a response to a parliamentary question raised by the Democratic Alliance (DA). South Africans have long since called for police officers to wear cameras to ensure police follow proper procedures and to ensure there’s an accurate record of criminal offences.

Cameras to be rolled during a pilot programme

During his response to the question, the Minister of Police explained that some officers would be getting the body cameras from 1 April 2025. The first officers getting cameras will be part of a pilot programme to test its effectiveness.

Mchunu added that the police ministry was planning on buying 100 cameras per year for officers at a cost of approximately R29,000 each.

Police officers in the United States of America have body cameras and now South African officers will get them as well. Image: David McNew

Source: Getty Images

Cameras are used in the United States of America, but their use has also stirred up controversy. On 4 July 2022, protests broke out in Akron, Ohio after the release of body camera footage showed police fatally shooting a Black man with several dozen rounds of bullets.

Officers explained that he was shot and killed after officers tried to stop his car over a traffic violation. The man reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

South Africans offer hilarious reactions to news

While some social media users praised the idea, many expressed concern that officers would either switch off the cameras or demand a bigger bribe to make the footage disappear. Others questioned who would be getting the tender.

@Mduduzi58575150 said:

“If there is no private contractor for maintenance, it will function for six months and then go back to square one.”

@alecalzito added:

“The tender will be huge, and don't forget it will be allocated to the best bidder in the comrade circle. Don't forget about the operator in the OPS room.”

@NomusaPhungula1 stated:

“They will just switch it off. Unless it’s monitored by an independent company and officers know there will be consequences. Having body cams without fixing what is happening in the stations is like putting a bandage on an infected wound and hoping it will heal itself.”

@officialcollinc claimed:

“The footage will go missing like dockets do.”

@crazythatoo said:

“They are definitely going to find a way to switch them off🤷🏽‍♀️.”

@Krazi_J said:

“Lol, knowing South Africans, they will find a way around this. Phela, our law enforcers depend too much on imali ye Coke.”

@MMelapi added:

“They'll forever be off-line whenever needed.”

@zumapaulos joked:

“Knowing SAPS, there will always be a lot of footage missing from apparent glitches with the system😂.”

SA doubts body cams will stop bribery

Briefly News reported that South Africans doubted body cameras would stop officers getting their "cool drink" money.

Their concerns came after Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department said officers would be required to wear body cameras.

JMPD made the announcement on 22 June 2023, in the hopes it would help combat corruption, extortion and kidnappings.

Source: Briefly News