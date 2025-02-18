The owner of Zanzou is facing criminal charges after videos of a group of men who were abused at his establishment went viral

The videos depicted security personnel torturing the men and subjecting them to sexual abuse

South Africans reiterated their call for the establishment to be shut down, and the South African Police Serice has launched a manhunt for the suspects

PRETORIA— South Africans demanded that Pretoria nightclub Zanzou be closed after rape, assault, kidnapping and crime injuria cases were opened against the owner. The South African Police Service is also on the hunt for foreign nationals who were involved in the incidents of torture which went viral.

What's happening with the Zanzou case?

According to eNCA, Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said three victims opened a case at the Brooklyn Police Station. He condemned the acts as barbaric, unacceptable and degrading. He saluted the victims for coming out and opening cases. He said the incidents happened in 2023. The police also found that the establishment was noncompliant with the Liquor Act.

Police on the hunt for suspects

Meanwhile, the police are looking for eight foreign nationals in connection with the horrific Zanzou incident. The police are also calling on a man who is called Pablo to come forward and assist the police in solving the case after he made allegations against the club on social media. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit has taken over the case.

Similar acts of violence in clubs

Patrons of a nightclub in Sandton ducked and took cover under tables after a shootout ensued in 2024 and a video recording the shootout's sounds went viral

Bongani Fassie, the son of the late Brenda Fassie, was admitted to hospital after he was assaulted during an altercation at a nightclub

He later explained that he was beaten while he was trying to help a woman who was experiencing abuse

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook page wanted the establishment to close down.

xolane Nkushubana said:

"Unacceptable situation. The establishment must be closed ASAP, and the so-called owners and security personnel must be held criminally accountable."

Kele Matlebjane Matleks said:

"It must be closed."

Daily Dispatch News said:

"The club must be shut down."

Zandile Khukhuma said:

"All his clubs should be closed down."

Portia Zulu said:

"Someone should state a petition for the closure of the club."

