The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal nabbed three suspects who reportedly transported a dead body with a wheelbarrow

When interrogated, the suspects could not give an account of what they were doing with the dead body

They were charged with defeating the ends of justice and transporting a dead body and are expected to appear in court soon

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Cops arrested three men for using a wheelbarrow to transport a dead body. Image: Kali9 and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

ISIPINGO, KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans had many questions after three suspects were thrown in jail in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal after they were caught with a dead body they could not account for.

What happened in Isipingo?

According to SABC News, members of the community spotted the suspects pushing a dead body in a wheelbarrow and notified the South African Police Service. The police arrived on the scene and found them pushing the dead body. They discovered that they came from Pilgrim Informal Settlement.

The suspects were asked what they were doing with the body and they could not account. They were arrested, and charged with defeating the ends of justice and transporting a dead body. They will appear in court soon.

Similar cases involving bodies

A coffin was hijacked in broad daylight in November 2024 and a video of the incident went viral

A five-year-old was murdered in Duduza, Ekurhuleni in January and her father discovered her body

A Sharpeville woman's body was found in Vereeniging two days after she went missing, and her boyfriend later committed suicide

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on SABC News's Facebook page shared their views.

Three men who were arrested for pushing a dead body in a wheelbarrow stunned South Africans. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Karen Breytenbach said:

"Wow, absolutely no respect for the departed. A human life means nothing."

Tatendah Nyamayedenga said:

"They were going to dump it and not bury it."

Bashar Barka said:

"If it's not KZN it's the Eastern Cape, and if it's not the Eastern Cape it's Gauteng."

Chipane Masemola said:

"People are undermining the law."

Vusi Malindisa asked:

"What have we become as a people?"

Foetus and baby boy found in dustbin in KwaZulu-Natal

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two bodies of a foetus and a baby boy were found in KwaZulu-Natal in November 2024. The foetus was found dumped in a dustbin when people were rummaging through the trash.

In the same month, the body of a newborn baby was found in a bush. The umbilical cord was still found attached to the baby and he was declared dead on the scene.

Source: Briefly News