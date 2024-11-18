Foetus Found Dumped in Durban Dustbin, Newborn Baby Boy Also Found Dead in Bush in Separate Incident
- Paramedics responded to a scene in Glenwood on Monday morning where a foetus was found
- The foetus was found dumped in a dustbin by people who were scratching through the rubbish
- In a separate incident, a newborn baby boy's dead body was found dumped in a bush in Silverglen
KWAZULU-NATAL – Two gruesome discoveries have been made in the Durban area within the space of 24 hours.
ALS Paramedics and Amawele Emergency Services responded to cases in which a newborn baby and a foetus were both found dumped.
Foetus found in dustbin
ALS Paramedics responded to a call from a security company on Monday morning, 18 November, about a foetus that was found in a bin. The discovery was made on JB Marks Road in Glenwood just after 9 am.
According to information received, it is alleged that people digging through bins found the foetus and then alerted authorities to the find.
Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics noted that SAPS were called to the scene and will investigate further, and paramedics also responded to the matter.
“Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do, and the foetus was declared deceased.”
The discovery came less than 24 hours after another gruesome incident in Chatsworth.
Baby boy found dead in bush
In the other incident, paramedics from Amawele Emergency Services responded to an incident in Bulbul Drive, Silverglen, in Chatsworth. The incident took place on the afternoon of Sunday, 18 Novermber.
A passerby contacted authorities after they spotted the body of a newborn baby boy in a bush.
The umbilical cord was still attached to the newborn. Paramedics assessed the newborn but found that nothing else could be done and declared him deceased on scene.
