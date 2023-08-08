A newborn baby has miraculously survived after being dumped at an Mpumalanga sports field, concealed in a plastic bag

The baby was found by children who heard the infant's cries while playing in the field

The provincial police have opened a case of concealment of birth to investigate who bumped the newborn baby

MPUMALANGA - A newborn baby defied the odds and survived being dumped in a plastic bag at the sports field in Mbuzini, Mpumalanga, shortly after birth.

A newborn baby was found dumped at an Mpumalanga sports field, wrapped in a plastic bag. Image: jada photo & Isabel Pavia

Source: Getty Images

A group of children were playing in the field when they heard the cries of an infant and shockingly found the baby wrapped in plastic with no clothes on. The kids promptly alerted elders to their discovery.

Mpumalanga newborn discovered with umbilical cord attached

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the newborn baby girl still had her umbilical cord attached when she was found. Police were dispatched to the soccer field on Sunday, 6 August, News24 reported.

Mohlala said community members attended to the baby girl and gave her first aid before taking her to the local hospital for further attention. The baby is reportedly doing well and is under the observation of medical practitioners.

Police open case, community vows to conduct independent investigation

While the police have registered a case of concealment of birth, the community has decided to undertake an investigation of their own to uncover who dumped the baby.

Dorcas Makhubela, a ward committee member in Ward 13 and one of the community members who helped the baby, condemned the incident, The Citizen reported.

Makhubela said:

“It is so disheartening that this was done during Women’s Month and it is obvious that the intention was to kill the child. We will go to secondary schools in the area to check if there isn’t a learner who was recently pregnant.”

Mzansi outraged the newborn baby was dumped

Below are some comments:

@CynZA01 exclaimed:

"So inhumane, smh."

@MinistryOfLoot mourned:

"Just another day in paradise."

@marcel__za said:

"Black child, you’re on your own."

@icebo_cy added:

"Ladies, it's not looking good on Women's Months, even."

Ina du Plessis commented:

"Can this really still happen? So grateful she was found in time. Just heartbreaking."

Margie Pretorius said:

"I hope the mother never sleeps in her life."

Sen Sosha stated:

"Luckily, she is still alive, some people just don't deserve to have children."

North West hospital slammed as pictures of newborn babes placed in cardboard boxes make rounds online

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital trended after the appalling conditions in which newborn babies were kept exposed online.

South Africans met pictures of newborn babies placed in cardboard boxes with shock after a concerned citizen posted the images on Facebook. The babies were captured wrapped in purple hospital blankets and with nasogastric tubes.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said he was shocked to see that the newborns were not placed in incubators or crib beds and said arrangements were being made to send additional cribs to the hospital, TimesLIVE reported.

