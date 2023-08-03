Mpumalanga police made a shocking discovery after intercepting a Taxi headed to Mozambique

The taxi was pulling a trailer stolen from Johannesburg that was carrying a corpse inside

The taxi driver was arrested and appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on theft charges

MPUMALANGA - Mpumalanga police made an unexpected discovery when they intercepted a taxi pulling a trailer that was reported stolen in Johannesburg.

Mpumalanga police found a corpse inside a trailer that was stolen from Johannesburg. Image: Stock image & LUCA SOLA

Source: Getty Images

Upon searching the trailer, the police found that a corpse was being transported inside. This comes after the tracking company notified police that the stolen trailer was detected on the N4 in Malelane on Thursday, 27 July.

According to Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the body was being transported to Mozambique for a funeral, News24 reported.

Taxi driver arrested for possessing stolen trailer

While the taxi driver was not in trouble for the corpse, the trailer was another story.

28-year-old Nhlanhla Mkhabele was arrested and appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court in Tonga, where he was charged with theft.

Alternative arrangements were made with a local funeral parlour for the corpse to be transported to Mozambique, IOL reported

South Africans disturbed by corpse found in stolen trailer

Below are some comments:

@KKhoabane said:

"I'd never take that trailer back if I was the owner, Mkhabela can keep it."

@KKwaNtloana claimed:

"Repatriation is costly. This was the only way."

@Kgosi_Mabe added:

"At this point, they can keep the trailer."

@matome_07 said:

"Someone will rent this without knowing."

@UphakamaM commented:

"Crime is crime, let's have the perpetrator in court and then in jail."

@therealkingSA stated:

"I'm here to see how South Africans are not gonna take this seriously."

@ShepherdNdhlov remarked:

"I can imagine the looks on their faces when they opened the trailer and found a dead body."

Source: Briefly News