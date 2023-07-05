The body of a baby was tragically discovered outside a Pietermaritzburg home on Wednesday morning

The shaken man said he had no idea how long the baby was left outside his property as he had been away for a couple of days

This is the second incident of child abandonment that has been recorded over the past week after a newborn was abandoned at a rubble site

PIETERMARITZBURG - A Pietermaritzburg man made a startling discovery outside his gate on Wednesday morning, 5 July.

A baby was abandoned outside an unsuspecting man's house in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

After being away for a couple of days, the man who asked not to be named found the body of an abandoned baby outside his property.

The man told The Witness that he had no idea how long the baby had been left outside his home, but a security guard who patrols the area daily said he did not see anyone drop off the baby during the day.

The security guard speculated that the baby was abandoned in the evening when he was off duty.

Newborn baby found at rubble site in Pietermaritzburg

This is the second abandoned baby incident that has rocked Pietermaritzburg in a little over a week.

On Monday, 26 June, a newborn baby was found in a bin at a rubble site at loop street. The baby was rushed to the hospital by the Midlands EMS crew for emergency medical attention, IOL reported

South Africans heartbroken about child abandonment in SA

Below are some comments:

Leola Padayachee said:

"This makes me sick to my stomach."

Sudika Ragoonandan commented:

"Gosh, the police station and Northdale hospital is close by they could have left the baby there. In this freezing weather."

Sizwe Mcunu mourned:

"It's sad to read about these stories that could've been prevented in the first place."

Logenee Plet remarked:

"A life is not worth anything anymore sick people."

Tony Douglas added:

"How very sad! What an awful reflection on how values in our community are virtually nonexistent in some sectors."

