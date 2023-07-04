The body of a Grade 10 pupil was discovered on the rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria

PRETORIA - The security at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria discovered the body of a Grade 10 learner on the school's rugby field on Tuesday, 4 July.

The body of a Grade 10 pupil was discovered on a rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria. Image: Google Streetview and Stock images

The Gauteng Department of Education said the body was identified as belonging to a female pupil who attended the school, TimesLIVE reported.

The MEC of Education, Matome Chiloane, said that he was startled by the discovery and questioned how the girl ended up on the rugby field given that schools are on holiday and no children were meant to be on the premises.

The police have opened an investigation into the startling discovery. While the cause of death has not been revealed, Chiloane has called on the authorities to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the learner's death, News24 reported.

South Africans mourn the death of Pretoria Grade 10 pupil

Below are some comments:

Charmaine Pillay

"This is sad terrible news... Heartbroken."

Comfort Taubolela questioned:

"What kind of nation are we?"

Dee Long

"No, guys, it's too much now. Leave the kid for dead in the open nje yho."

Vuyi Xola

"I just heard this on the news, this is so sad, I wonder who committed this horrendous crime, people out there are so evil "

@PhutiMashishi5 asked:

"Wow. What's the world coming to."

@Sabza200BC added:

"Every parent's worst nightmare, may her soul RIP. I am assuming there are cameras installed in various places around the school, investigators must crack this one."

