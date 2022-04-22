A South African gentleman recently celebrated attaining his academic goal of bagging his master’s degree

The Nelson Mandela University graduate posted images from him collecting his Master’s degree in labour law

Many cyber citizens were moved and inspired by Siphile Hlwatika’s newfound success and poured in congratulations on his post

A Mzansi man took to social media to announce and celebrate the outstanding milestone of obtaining his Master’s degree in labour law from the Nelson Mandela University.

Siphile Hlwatika proudly collected his Master's degree from the Nelson Mandela University this week. Image: @SiphileHlwatika/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Siphile Hlwatika (@SiphileHlwatika) proudly posted images of himself as well as his certificate on Twitter. He captioned the tweet:

“Master of Laws (Labour Law) (cum laude).”

Getting an education isn’t easy, and most students experience challenges during their degrees. The important thing is to believe in yourself and not give up and the Siphile’s success is a testament to that.

Scores of inspired South African online users flocked in on the post to congratulate the practicing attorney on his recent achievement.

@MbataneMatshaya remarked:

“Bravo Boi!!!”

@Bandise commented:

“Congratulations Phile-Phile, sebenzile.”

@FaithMokoaleli said:

“Grad season is really getting to me I love to see it.”

@LisaNkukwana wrote:

“Well done bhuti, this is inspiring.”

@Skhonza_Mqadi reacted:

“Congratulations Chief.”

@Artii_M replied:

“Congratulations Siphile, uyasebenza!”

@Mongezi_levelz said:

“Legal fraternity gang doing wonders.”

Young man celebrates becoming an engineer like his father

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that education is our passport to the future and a recent University of Johannesburg graduate has secured his. Inspired Saffas poured in congratulations for Khumo Makofane's recent academic milestones as he followed in the footsteps of his late father.

Online user Khumo took to Twitter to share images from his graduation as he collected his Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering (with Information Technology endorsement) after years of hard work and dedication.

The young man proudly captioned the post: “Engineer like my father.”

Speaking to Briefly News, he shared that this achievement means a lot to him as well as his family, as it is the culmination of a lot of hard work, pain, and sacrifice.

