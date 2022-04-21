After putting in the work, a young Mzansi woman finally reached her goal of obtaining her degree

To mark the occasion, Nadia proudly posted stunning photos of herself dressed in a graduation gown with her qualification in hand

South African online users responded with positive comments and compliments for the young academic achiever

A gorgeous young woman took to social media to announce the amazing news of bagging her well-deserved degree.

Nadia (@nadiagypsy) posted stunning photos of herself dressed in a graduation gown and armed with her newly-acquired qualification.

Graduation represents the culmination of a journey and the attainment of a goal. It's an exciting period in a person's life and an array of feelings will surface for the graduate.

Playing on her graduation date’s historical link to cannabis, Nadia captioned her Twitter post:

“Bagged a degree on 4/20, call that Higher Education.”

Her online friends poured in messages of congratulations, with many giving her props for her wit and sense of humour.

@Bill4son_ said:

“Funny and educated. Weed be good together.”

@bavumile_m remarked:

“And you looked stunning doing it. Congratulations Nadia!!”

@NdoUmnguni replied:

“You achieved a 'High Grade', congratulations.”

@just1Lisa_Rea wrote:

“Congratulations sis.”

@jaha_lezansi wrote:

“You got bars high enough for the bar!! Go on now.”

@TweetAtRuthy shared:

“Congratulations love!!!! Caption Queen status right here too.”

