SA Stunner Celebrates Graduation With Breathtaking Photos and Witty Caption: “Funny and Educated”
- After putting in the work, a young Mzansi woman finally reached her goal of obtaining her degree
- To mark the occasion, Nadia proudly posted stunning photos of herself dressed in a graduation gown with her qualification in hand
- South African online users responded with positive comments and compliments for the young academic achiever
A gorgeous young woman took to social media to announce the amazing news of bagging her well-deserved degree.
Nadia (@nadiagypsy) posted stunning photos of herself dressed in a graduation gown and armed with her newly-acquired qualification.
Graduation represents the culmination of a journey and the attainment of a goal. It's an exciting period in a person's life and an array of feelings will surface for the graduate.
Playing on her graduation date’s historical link to cannabis, Nadia captioned her Twitter post:
Stunner proudly celebrates becoming admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa, peeps show her love
“Bagged a degree on 4/20, call that Higher Education.”
Her online friends poured in messages of congratulations, with many giving her props for her wit and sense of humour.
@Bill4son_ said:
“Funny and educated. Weed be good together.”
@bavumile_m remarked:
“And you looked stunning doing it. Congratulations Nadia!!”
@NdoUmnguni replied:
“You achieved a 'High Grade', congratulations.”
@just1Lisa_Rea wrote:
“Congratulations sis.”
@jaha_lezansi wrote:
“You got bars high enough for the bar!! Go on now.”
@TweetAtRuthy shared:
“Congratulations love!!!! Caption Queen status right here too.”
Source: Briefly News