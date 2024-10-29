Bongani Fassie has reportedly been hospitalised after being involved in a fight

The singer/ producer allegedly got into a scuffle in a nightclub that ended in him losing a lot of blood

This comes after news got out that Bongani allegedly blew a large chunk of his late mother's royalties in just two months

Bongani Fassie allegedly landed in the hospital after a nightclub fight. Images: bonganifassie

Word on the street is that Bongani Fassie ran into some trouble and was hospitalised after a nightclub brawl.

Bongani Fassie lands in the hospital

Another day, another scandal involving Bongani Fassie, and this time, it's not looking pretty.

The former Jozi member was allegedly sent to the hospital after he was involved in a hectic fight in a nightclub.

According to ZiMoja, Bongani and an unknown man got into it after the singer had too much to drink, resulting in him getting beaten up as he couldn't defend himself:

"We don't know how it started, but we heard an exchange of words and then fists were flying. Bongani can't fight, so he was beaten up."

The source revealed that Bongani lost a lot of blood but would hopefully be discharged soon.

Bongani Fassie allegedly blows Brenda's royalties

To make matters worse, Bongani has apparently been partying up a storm and blowing his late mom, Brenda Fassie's royalties.

The singer has allegedly been living his best life and partying like there's no tomorrow with help from his mom's estate.

Bongani allegedly received just over R400K in royalty payments from Sello "Chicco" Twala that was meant to tie up loose ends but was blown in just two months from countless parties and Bongani's rockstar lifestyle. A source said:

"He doesn't have money to pay school fees or consistently pay rent; he blew it all. He blew that money on alcohol and hosting parties. Bongani is 40 years old but wants to avoid growing up. He is living like a rock star, and it's affecting his children."

Da L.E.S discharged from hospital

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Da L.E.S finally being discharged from the hospital.

The rapper spent several weeks in critical condition after suffering a stroke and was recently sent home to be in the care of his family.

