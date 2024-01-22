A shootout at a club in upmarket Sandton left a lot of South Africans uncertain of the safety in the country

The viral video of the shooting, which was posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed people scrambling for safety while gunshots went off in the background

South Africans were terrified of criminal's audacity and wondered if the country was still safe

Netizens were worried about the crime condition after a shootout in Sandton went viral.

Source: Getty Images

Shots were fired, and people ran for their lives in a club in Sandton, which turned into a horrific scene. Patrons ducked and ran for cover while shots were fired in the near distance. South Africans were scared that the country was becoming more dangerous.

Shootout in Sandton goes viral

Crime activist @Abramjee posted the video on his X, formerly his Twitter account. The video is packed with action one expects to see in a movie. In the video, people are told to take cover. Gunshots go off in the background, and women can be heard screaming and crying. Someone repeatedly shouts to the patrons to take cover. Someone jokingly yells that he has no pension, while another calls out for his friend in the club. People are seen taking cover under tables, and some take cover behind the couches.

Watch the video here:

South Africans terrified by video

Netizens who watched the video discussed the condition of crime in the country.

Kwena Molekwa said:

"We need urgent justice system reforms because those we give parole end up recommitting the same crime or worse."

Cozimo added.

"Criminals are doing as they please in South Africa."

KlausHeisler asked:

"Yet foreigners are the problem?"

Ms Lee:

"It's no longer safe out there."

BMT:

"Nowhere is truly safe now."

SandileKaMsibi remarked:

"No such thing a a safe place in a rotten society."

KZN police shoot and kill 6 suspects

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal police shot and killed six suspects who were involved in a shootout with them.

The police further arrested two suspects that survived the shootout. South Africans were relieved that the suspects were fatally wounded and praised the cop's work.

