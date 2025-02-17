A motorist was killed when the car he was driving collided with a truck on Edwin Swales Drive

A truck driver passed away on the N2 near Amatikulu after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed

South Africans want something to be done about the number of fatalities caused by trucks on the roads

Two crashes involving trucks in KZN claimed the lives of two people. Image: ALS Paramedics/ IPSS Medical Rescue

KWAZULU-NATAL – Two people have tragically lost their lives in two separate accidents on the province’s roads.

The accidents, which both involved trucks, occurred on 17 February 2025. It left South Africans calling for something to be done about the amount of truck fatalities on the country’s roads.

One killed in crash on the Bluff

In the first incident, a motorist was killed in a horrific crash on Edwin Swales Drive. The driver passed away after the vehicle he was travelling in became wedged under a truck following a collision.

Paramedics who attended to the scene stated that two occupants in the car were severely entrapped.

"Unfortunately, paramedics found the driver, a male in his 30s had sustained major injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased at the scene,” ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

The passenger was found in a critical condition and was stabilised on scene before being rushed to hospital.

Truck driver killed in N2 crash

In the second incident, a truck driver was killed in a crash on the N2 at Amatikulu. The single-vehicle collision occurred around 10 am.

The driver was the only occupant in the truck and was declared dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The driver was killed when the truck ended up in a ditch next to the roadside. Image: SATrucker

South Africans call for action to be taken

Social media users called for something to be done about the numerous fatalities on the country’s roads involving trucks.

Magam'awamlingani Thimuthaqa Kweyam said:

“This thing of trucks needs more attention and review. Based on the hours they are working, seriously. This is so painful to see things like this every second💔.”

Aaron Ntuli agreed:

“This thing of trucks needs a review. Some are working overtime.”

Rajesh Rambehari stated:

“You can imagine the speed this truck was travelling at. Even the trailer chassis is bent, let alone the truck.”

MT Samuel explained:

“I saw it. I suspect the driver fell asleep and since the truck was going downhill, it plummeted into a ditch.”

Lennox Weekend said:

“Speed kills. You can tell them several times, but they don't listen. Especially the tipper truckers.”

Msizo Msizo noted:

“Speed. The more loads you do, the more money you earn.”

