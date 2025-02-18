President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the friends and family of Imam Muhsin Hendricks

The world's first openly gay Imam was killed in Gqeberha when unknown gunmen opened fire on his vehicle

Social media users have criticised the president for singling out one murder when many are killed daily

President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced stern criticism online after offering condolences for Imam Muhsin Hendricks. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Meeko Media

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not very popular on social media at the moment.

The President is earning a lot of criticism for offering condolences toward the friends and family of Imam Muhsin Hendricks, who was gunned down in Bethelsdorp.

The world's first openly gay Imam, Hendricks was shot dead on Saturday, 15 February 2025 when unknown gunmen opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in.

Imam Muhsin Hendricks was killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in. Image: @SausageAnchor

Ramaphosa concerned shooting is a hate crime

With the shooting making news across the world, the president weighed in, offering his condolences to the friends, family and fellow activists.

In a post on X, Ramaphosa expressed concern that this was a hate crime.

"Like all South Africans, I anticipate that the perpetrators will be brought to book for this heinous attack," Ramaphosa said.

The Imam's murder caused shockwaves around the country and worldwide, with popular comedian Marc Lottering calling for justice to be served.

South Africans are furious with the president

Ramaphosa's condolences rubbed many up the wrong way, as they accused the president of singling out one murder.

@soso_spayi said:

“You barely offer any condolences to other victims of crime in the Cape Flats and other parts of South Africa. This is political correctness. You don't want LGBTQ and Muslims to call you out for ignoring their plights.”

@1_more_zephyr added:

“Grandstanding much? You single out one murder? What about the other ones? Too many, every day. You hypocrite.”

@IsaacMbongela asked:

“Are activist's life more important than those of ordinary South Africans who voted for you?”

@cypherpunkHRH stated:

“You should concern yourself more with failing infrastructure and rampant corruption in your government.”

@willfreeiam questioned:

“What about the other 80 murders per day?”

@firepower66 exclaimed:

“Oh, so you’re not worried about the 80 murders a day.”

@ubuntupunk noted:

“It took until Monday 10 pm to offer condolences for a tragic event making world headlines, which happened on Saturday?”

@Steve38355404 said:

“Instead of being concerned, start fighting crime as if you care about us.”

Video surfaces of Imam's murder

Briefly News reported that a video is doing the rounds online of the moment the world's first openly gay Muslim Imam was killed.

Muhsin Hendricks was shot and killed in Gqeberha on 15 February 2025, reportedly as he heading to attend a lesbian wedding.

A murder case has been opened with the Gqeberha police, but a motive for the attack has not yet been established.

