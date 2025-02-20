President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence after the 2025 Budget Speech was officially postponed

The president sought to reassure citizens that the government was working to ensure a budget that worked for all

South Africans weren't too convinced by Ramaphosa's words, instead criticising the president's statement

President Cyril Ramaphosa broke his silence on the postponement of the budget speech. Image: Alberto Case/ Frennie Shivambu

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally broken his silence on the postponement of the 2025 Budget Speech.

The speech, which was due to be presented in the National Assembly on 19 February 2025, was postponed until 12 March.

The postponement, which drew widespread criticism, came after not all Government of National Unity (GNU) partners could agree on certain aspects of the speech.

One of the reasons is reportedly the disagreement over a proposed 2% increase in VAT hike, with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stating that ANC members objected to the proposal first.

President says postponement in the country’s best interest

In an official statement released on 19 February, Ramaphosa assured residents the budget will deliver outcomes that protect vulnerable citizens and lead to economic growth.

He explained that while the postponement was the result of the disagreement, it was also a collegial and mature consensus within cabinet.

“We are working as partners to ensure that the budget works for individuals and investors alike.”

He added that the GNU will in the coming days and weeks intensify efforts to balance the need to drive fundamental growth while being mindful of budget challenges.

Cyril Ramaphosa attempted to reassure citizens that everything was still in order, even If the budget speech was postponed. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

South Africans aren’t reassured by Ramaphosa’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s statement, with many saying that he lacked the necessary conviction to be reassuring.

Glen Mpho said:

“Ramaphosa is failing South Africa. I blame those people who voted for the ANC. We are still going to suffer.”

Avril Rush added:

“Our President is the least reassuring person in this country. He says he'll stop corruption, then sets up commissions to deal with the corruption. He drives the corruption train.”

Thami Velemani stated:

“I have lost hope in this man. He is just promising and promising, but nothing happens. Now it’s two per cent on VAT and on 1 April the price of electricity goes up by 12%. He doesn't care about the poorest of this country. He has collapsed the ANC but yet they still keep him.”

Sputla Papago Basemane Ramokgopa claimed:

“If poor leadership was a person. Mediocre at best. ANC think we are still living in the 90s. Nxa, useless leadership without accountability.”

Isaac Ngobeni said:

“This one should just step down. After him, everything doubled or tripled. It is almost impossible to live. He doesn't care about the public, and he doesn’t think about citizens.”

Loggie Vim Govender added:

“President Ramaphosa needs to listen to South Africans. He and his politicians need to stop cadre deployment and fix the country as a whole. No more broken promises, but tackle poverty, crime, unemployment, basic water head on.”

