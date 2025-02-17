South African comedian Marc Lottering reacted to the murder of the first openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks

The religious leader was reportedly gunned down in Gqeberha over the weekend by two masked men

An organisation has labelled this a hate crime and Mzansi has shared their thoughts on this senseless murder

Marc Lottering wants justice to precail in the murder of Muhsin Hendricks. Image: @marc_lottering on Instagram, Rodger Bosch via Getty Images

Marc Lottering mourns the loss of Imam Muhsin Hendricks

Imam Muhsin Hendricks was reportedly shot dead in Gqeberha over the weekend. According to The South African, two masked men shot the first openly gay Imam after ambushing his vehicle.

On his Instagram page comedian and radio personality, Marc Lottering, who was recently honoured with a hall of fame award, expressed heartache after the religious leader was gunned down. He has called for justice, saying he did not deserve to be murdered in cold blood.

"Rest In Peace Muhsin Hendricks. You did not deserve to be shot like an animal. No Human Being does. Muhsin was assassinated in Gqeberha yesterday. May Justice Prevail."

Mzansi angered and saddened by Muhsin's murder

Netizens sent their heartfelt condolences to the Hendricks' family, and they all share the same sentiments that justice should prevail.

The first openly gay Imam Muhsin Hendricks was murdered in Gqeberha. Image: Rodger Bosch

This is how netizens reacted:

lorette_terry said:

"Very sad that religion does not portray love, hatred."

richardjulies shared:

"My heart breaks for his loved ones. The cruel and evil act is compounded by the rampant and flagrant homophobia on social media. May he rest in power and eternal peace."

russelmeyer added:

"I read about this amazing man on News24, and my first thought was “what an awful loss to the world this beautiful, brave soul is”. “How utterly insane the hatred must be for someone whose love for humanity transcends the boundaries of religious doctrine”. While I mourn the loss of this great man, I know his legacy of love and compassion will forever live in the hearts of those he touched."

cathmusnew mentioned:

"Marc, no one deserves to be shot not even animals. I know you’re an animal lover. I just don’t understand the level of anger one must have to shoot this young man who was not guilty of anything."

christelle_crystalclear expressed:

"This is so sad and unnecessary! Heartbreaking! Another senseless murder, so sorry so sad."

Lottering is not the first celebrity to openly speak out for victims. Somizi Mhlongo visited a family to pay his respects when their son was bullied and murdered because of his sexuality.

