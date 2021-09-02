Marc Lottering Calls Out the Government for Letting Artists Starve: “Uncaring”

Comedian Marc Lottering has social media buzzing after sharing a strongly worded post criticising the local government for its lack of support for artists

According to Lottering, the government simply does not care at all

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their reactions to the heated post

Comedian Marc Lottering has social media buzzing after heading online to criticise the government for its lack of support for artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedian Marc Lottering says the government is letting artists starve.

He believes government simply doesn't care about the artists who have suffered without a means of income since the start of the pandemic.

Heading online, Lottering shared the strongly-worded social media post.

“Spare a thought for many singers, comedians, actors, dancers and musicians, that is those who rely on live theatre to survive, he captioned the post in part.

Lottering also shared that a deeply troubling conversation with a struggling actor prompted his call. TshisaLIVE reports that the actor friend had asked him to spare a measly R100 for food.

“I had just got off the phone with a suicidally depressed actor who was looking to borrow R100 for food,” he said.

The comedian went on to note that funds meant for struggling artists never reached the hands of those it was intended for because of corruption.

Mzansi headed to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on Lottering's post.

@kingsOfR1 said:

"Other countries have opened, stadiums are in full capacity... What is special about South Africa?"

@PaulManuelWill1 said:

"But, the politicians are enjoying, both, their full salary and benefits. Uncaring."

@maroek said:

"True."

@Khule_Math said:

"Government will never give a shit as long as people stand up for themselves and for what is right. Remember they still get paid for doing absolutely nothing."

"Stand up, and fight for your rights!!"

@LyndonSedres said:

"Sad, very sad. No compensation whatsoever. No contingency plans from the government."

@ituchakane said:

"Ramaphosa world baby! So sad my brother."

"We are at a breaking point" - Marc Lottering's corona song goes viral

In more on the local comedian, Briefly News previously reported that South African people are no strangers to poverty and are quite used to a life of struggle. The coronavirus pandemic, however, has meant that people who are at the bottom of the food chain have had to face more struggles now than ever before.

When the national lockdown first began, president Cyril Ramaphosa promised to provide the people with a social grant to help combat their struggle to feed themselves. Many poor South Africans however, have not seen a cent of that money.

In a bid to shine a light on the people who seemed to have been forgotten during this global crisis, Marc Lottering and The Voice SA winner, Craig Lucas, came together and produced a touching song in the hopes of reaching our president.

As expected, the song, which includes in the lyrics, "Is this how it goes then, wake up and wait to die", resonates with thousands of South Africans who flooded the Facebook post which was made by Good Hope FM.

Here are some of their comments.

Audrey Jacobs said:

"Sad that we have to go through these means of media to get the message across to our president. Maybe this message will get to President Cyril. The people President Cyril appointed to his CABINET are not for the people but rather for themselves; most of them are corrupt, just some must learn to do it undercover. But our communities are suffering, how does a mother say to her child, 'Sorry my child, we don't have anything to eat'."

While Franray Klink had this to say,

"Wow... No words... Just wow!!! I sincerely hope Mr President and the rest of the South African ministers will soon wake up and feel tremendous shame for what they doing to our country and our starving people."

