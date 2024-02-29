The OG of South African comedy Marc Lottering was announced as the recipient of the Savanna Comics' Choice Hall Of Fame Award

The star's legacy will be honoured during the Awards ceremony in April 2024 as a special tribute is planned to celebrate his remarkable impact on comedy

Manuela Dias de Deus, the producer of the awards, told Briefly News that they wanted to celebrate the best stand-up comedians in the country and profile the industry

Iconic comedian Marc Lottering is going to be honoured with the Hall Of Fame Award. Image: @marc_lottering

Image: @marc_lottering

The wait is finally over, and the Savanna Comics' Choice Awards has announced its nominees for this year's edition and the Hall of Fame Award recipient.

Comedy icon Marc Lottering to receive the Hall of Fame Award

The comedy community is buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated annual awards are back, and the nominees have been announced. The nominee announcement ceremony of the awards took place on Wednesday, 28 February 2024, at the Radisson Red Hotel in Rosebank.

The OG of South African comedy Marc Lottering was also announced as the recipient of the Savanna Comics' Choice Hall Of Fame Award, and his legacy and contribution will be celebrated during the Awards ceremony on Saturday, 13 April, at the Lyric Theatre in Joburg hosted by none other than Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane.

Manuela Dias de Deus, the producer of the awards, told Briefly News that they wanted to celebrate the best stand-up comedians in the country and profile the industry:

"Our goal is to honour the finest stand-up comedians in the country and showcase the comedy industry. By doing so, we aim to organize events open to the public, providing a platform for emerging talents to shine and secure international opportunities."

The Comics' Choice Comedy award also announced on their Instagram page that Marc is the recipient of the Hall of Fame Award this year. They wrote:

"With over 20 years of comedy brilliance, from his iconic characters to his unforgettable stand-up specials, his contributions to the comedy industry both locally and internationally are unparalleled.

"This year, in recognition of his outstanding achievements, we're preparing a special tribute at the awards to truly honor Marc's legacy and celebrate his remarkable impact on comedy.

See the post below:

