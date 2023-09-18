Mzansi Magic Clash of the Choirs judges, contestants, season finale

Clash of the Choirs South Africa 2023 is a hotly anticipated show that will soon dazzle viewers with the country's most talented choir singers, all competing for a cash prize and assistance in giving back to a charity of their choice. What can you expect from the famous competition's fourth season?

The Clash of the Choirs sees the best amateur choirs compete nationally. Photo: @ClashofChoirsSA on (X) Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Clash of the Choirs South Africa travels through all nine provinces, scouting for the country's best talent. Choirmasters must gather a team of amateur singers to compete throughout the show's progression, but solo singers are welcome to enter.

The country's most soulful, skilled singers will compete over 13 episodes of the show, set to air for its fourth season in late September. The judging panel also consists of some prominent names in the music industry, looking for star quality in the Clash of the Choirs contestants.

Which is the best university choir?

According to Interkultur, the top-rated choir worldwide is the Stellenbosch University Choir. The Tygerberg Children's Choir takes the second spot globally.

Knowing this, what is the best university choir in South Africa? Both of these choirs are rated the top two locally and internationally.

Clash of the Choirs judges

The Clash of the Choirs season finale will see the final three choirs compete for the top spot, where beloved celebrities will judge who makes it through the competition. The top-winning choir will receive a prize of R1 million.

In addition, winners can donate a significant amount of money to a charity they choose. According to their X (Twitter) page, STOAN, Prince Kaybee, Ntencane Zondi, Khanyisa, HLE, Zaza Mokhethi, Langa Mavuso, and Vusi Nova have each been announced as judges at the time of writing.

Prince Kaybee is one of the judges. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Clash of the Choirs registration requirements

There are minimum requirements which all contestants must adhere to. These include choirs must only have members aged between 19 and 50. Additionally, you must be a South African citizen or have a valid permit or permanent residence status in South Africa.

How do you get into Clash of the Choirs 2023?

The first part of the Clash of the Choirs 2023 registration process saw contestant hopefuls uploading a video of their choirs or solo performances to the Mzansi Magic website to qualify for in-person auditions.

Those selected were subjected to a one-day audition process in each province between June 21 and August 19, 2023.

Langa Mavuso is also set to judge the show’s fourth season. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Where can I watch Mzansi Magic Clash of the Choirs?

The show's fourth season will premiere on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on September 24 at 18h00. Mzansi Magic Clash of the Choirs videos of the past seasons can be found here, where you can get a feel for what is to come.

Mzansi Magic Clash of the Choirs is highly anticipated, creating a buzz on various social media platforms leading up to the season four premiere. Tune in on September 24 to keep up with the competition's eventual winners.

READ ALSO: eExtra's Ramo (new Tukwood novella) cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

eExtra's Ramo is another exciting show on which Briefly.co.za wrote an article. What does the plot entail, and which actors bring the show to life?

Keep reading for more details on the new Tukwood novella, including the cast, plot summary, complete story and episode numbers.

Source: Briefly News