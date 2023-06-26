Mzansi Magic's Clash of the Choirs season 4 auditions, registration, facts

Hang onto your hat from the past because Mzansi Magic's Clash of the Choirs season 4 will be airing soon. If music is your forte and you would love to try your luck in the competition, go through these details to know more about the show.

You must be between 19-50 years to enter Clash of the Choirs South Africa season 4. Photo: @ClashofChoirsSA on Twitter

Unlike the past seasons, Mzansi Magic's Clash of the Choirs season 4 has a twist. You do not have to belong to a group to participate. So, when are the auditions? How do you audition? Read on for more.

Clash of the Choirs season 4

Clash of the Choirs is back for the fourth season after a seven-year hiatus. This new season comes with notable changes in the show's structure. Initially, the competition was only open to choirs, but now, solo singers can compete.

Meanwhile, the competition features amateur choirs from across the country. Celebrity musicians will mentor the choirs as they compete for a cash prize.

Clash of the Choirs season 4 registration requirements

Interested applicants should meet the following criteria to be legible to participate in the competition:

Be 19 years and above as of 21st June 2023 and not older than 50.

Be a South African citizen, have a permanent South African residence status, or have a valid permit.

Multiple entries will not be permitted.

Applicants should ensure to provide accurate information that is up to date.

Entries submitted later than the Clash of the Choirs registration date will not be considered.

Clash of the Choirs application dates

Submission of applications started on 21st June 2023 and will stop on 15th August 2023 at midnight. Prospectus candidates are encouraged to tender their application within the stipulated timeframe.

The show's production team reserves the right to extend the closing dates or reopen entries depending on the programme's needs. Therefore, keep in touch with the show's social media pages for updates and changes on the Clash of the Choirs season 4 registration dates.

You will need to be 19-50 years old to enter Clash of the Choirs South Africa. Photo: @ClashofChoirsSA on Twitter

Clash of the Choirs application form

Application forms for participating in the show are available online. The application process entails creating an online profile by providing the following details:

The group's name

The applicant's name

Age

Mobile number

Alternative mobile number

Country

State

Email address

Confirmation of your availability during the show's shoot days.

After filling in the Clash of the Choirs application form, you ought to upload photos and videos of yourself as instructed in the application. Ensure to upload videos that showcase your singing ability. Your submission is only valid after agreeing to the show's terms and conditions and successfully clicking the submit option.

Clash of the Choirs auditions

The Goat Africa, the competition's producer, will contact shortlisted candidates via telephonic interviews and electronic communication within 60 days of receipt of the application. The production will provide details on Clash of the Choirs audition dates and venue.

Successful candidates must sign a release and participation waiver granting consent to be part of the next phase of the Clash of the Choirs audition. Failure to do so will result in your disqualification.

The next phase will entail the successful applicants answering further questions and participating in interviews. The production team will also visit the candidates' homes. The candidates must also avail themselves of filming in September and ten days in December.

Clash of the Choirs auditions will be in home towns, and the production team will update the successful candidates on the venues. The Clash of the Choirs semi-finals will be in Johannesburg.

Entries opened on 21st June 2023 and will close on 15th August 2023. Photo: @ClashofChoirsSA on Facebook

Clash of the Choirs prize money

The winning choir stands a chance to win a whopping R1,000,000. The number of contestants is yet to be confirmed.

Top 10 important facts about Clash of the Choirs Season 4

Go through these random facts about the Clash of the Choir season 4:

The competition is open to individuals who can sing or aspire to be part of a choir. Employees or associates of the show, such as The Goat Originals, the MultiChoice Group of companies, Electronic Media Network Propriety Limited or any MIH Group of companies, are not legible to participate. Anyone related to the employees or associates of the show cannot participate. If you have been on other reality shows, you can participate in Clash of the Choirs only if you disclose the name of the reality show. The show's production team reserves the right to conduct a background check on all the information provided. Shortlisted candidates will need to undergo psychological and medical screenings. Producers reserve the right to what will be aired on the show. The show acknowledges the country's diversity and provides an equal opportunity for anyone to participate, regardless of race, disability, religion or sexual orientation. Shortlisted candidates will not be paid. However, the production team will take care of their accommodation and travel. Competitors are allowed to quit at any stage. Tendering your application accords the production team the right to use your information to promote the Clash of the Choirs competition on any platform.

If you wish to try your luck, audition for Clash of the Choir season 4 within the stipulated dates. Ensure to go through the terms and conditions before tendering your application.

