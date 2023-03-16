Deal or No Deal (South Africa): host, entry requirements, forms, application

Deal or No Deal South Africa is a game that tests how much you trust your instincts and raw intuition. The competition's concept has enchanted audiences across fifty countries and is excitedly returning to South Africa after over a decade. Is the new season different?

Deal or No Deal South Africa airs on SABC1, and repeat episodes on SABC3. Photo: @SABCPortal

If this kind of competition is up your alley, you should try your luck by participating. These details about the entry requirements, forms and how to enter Deal or No Deal South Africa will be helpful. Go through them for insights into what to expect.

Deal or No Deal South Africa

The competition features a host, a banker, a contestant and several suitcases. The suitcases comprise money of different values, between R1 and R250,000. Gorgeous leggy models will bring them before the contestant.

To start the game, the contestant faces 26 suitcases containing cheques valued differently. The contestant has no idea about the value of the cheques in the suitcases. They have to pick one suitcase which is theirs to keep no matter what.

The suitcases remain sealed as the remaining 25 are divided amongst the other contestants. One by one, the finalist chooses six boxes revealing cheques of different values. As each box is opened, the probability of the finalist having a high-valued cheque increases or decreases.

Deal or No Deal SA

In the game, the banker is the unseen opponent. He offers the player an amount in exchange for the cash box. Will the contestant and the banker strike a deal? Will they continue playing?

The contestant knows that the banker's offer will be bigger, given the cash box is unopened. As the game continues, fewer boxes remain, and the banker offers a more lucrative deal. The banker's deal decreases dramatically if the jackpot box is opened accidentally. What if the jackpot is in the contestant's box? Will the contestant take the risk by declining the banker's deal, or will they play safe by accepting the offer?

The game continues until the contestant takes the deal or opens the last box. In accepting the deal, the contestant walks away with the money offered. In declining the deal and playing to the last case, they walk away with the value of the last suitcase.

The winner stands a chance at walking away with R250,000. Photo: @Deal or No Deal South Africa

Deal or No Deal application for 2023

The competition's entrance process commenced on 10th February 2023. The entrance process will elapse on 15th August 2023. Any entry submitted after the close of the entry period will not be considered. Interested applicants should fill in and submit the online Deal or No Deal forms within the stipulated entry period.

To enable submission of the entrant in the manner required in the terms and conditions, the entrant may need to have the necessary hardware, software, internet access or an active account with one or more specified social media accounts. There are no application charges. Joint applications and impersonation will result in disqualification.

Deal or No Deal South Africa, how to enter

A prospectus contestant is legible only if they meet the following requirements:

Be a South African citizen

Be 18 years or older

Have a valid South African ID book, which will be used as certified proof of identification

Not be part of the show's production team, consultants to the producer, its agencies, sales agents, merchandisers, packaging suppliers and their immediate families.

Comply with the competition's terms and conditions

Deal or No Deal application process

Application for the competition is entirely online. You will be required to create a profile by providing the following details:

Your name

Date of birth

ID number

Email address

Your cellphone number

An alternative phone number

Country

Province

Hometown

Occupation

Mother tongue

Other languages

Upload a face picture of not more than 20 MB

How to apply for Deal or No Deal

After providing these details, you need to answer the set of questions. You can also upload a 30-second video describing yourself and why you want to be a contestant. The last step in the application process is clicking finish to submit your entry for consideration as a Deal or No Deal participant.

Deal or No Deal determination of participation

The show's producer will discreetly select the participants from the entrants from the Deal or No Deal website. The production team will then contact successful participants. The producer's determination of participants shall be final.

Deal or No Deal producers reserve the right to ask participants to provide additional information and reveal their identities on social media platforms. They also reserve the right to disqualify a selected applicant and determine a replacement participant.

Selected entrants who will be unreachable after four attempts during business hours between 08h30 and 17h00 will be disqualified.

Katlego Maboe is the Deal or No Deal South Africa TV show host. Photo: @947

Deal or No Deal host

Katlego Maboe is the host of Deal or No Deal South Africa TV show, so you cannot miss out on this thrilling experience. The show started airing on 6th March 2023 on SABC1 between 19h30 and 20h00 on Mondays to Fridays. Repeat episodes air on weekdays on SABC3 at 17h30.

Katlego Maboe returned to Expresso's presenter ensemble last year following a cheating scandal levelled against him by his former partner and baby mama, Monique Muller. Since his return, Maboe has reminded Mzansi that he is the vivacious and talented TV show host they know him for.

LottoStar proudly sponsors Deal or No Deal South Africa. If you want to go through this life-changing experience, tender your application. You might be the lucky winner and walk out with a hefty R250,000. Meanwhile, catch the day's episodes on SABC1 every weekday at 19h30 or repeat episodes on SABC3 at 17h30.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

