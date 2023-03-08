Come Dine with Me South Africa S9 host search: what are the requirements?

If you are a fan of food shows or looking forward to honing your cooking skills, you should watch the Come Dine with Me reality show. The show has been successful due to its entertaining combination of cooking competitions, reality TV drama, and social interaction. As season nine of the Come Dine with Me South Africa series airs, it promises to be an exciting show that will educate you simultaneously.

Come Dine with Me is a popular reality TV show that originated in the United Kingdom and has since been adapted in many countries worldwide, including South Africa. The show features a group of amateur chefs who take turns hosting dinner parties for each other. Over the years, the reality show has spawned numerous spin-offs and adaptations, including Celebrity Come Dine with Me and Couples Come Dine with Me.

What is Come Dine with Me about?

Come Dine with Me is a British reality TV show first broadcast on Channel 4 in January 2005. ITV Studios created the show, and Shiver Productions produced it. It quickly became popular and has since been adapted in many countries worldwide, including South Africa, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The show's format involves a group of amateur chefs taking turns hosting dinner parties for each other over a week. Each contestant scores the other contestants' efforts based on several factors, including the quality of the food, the hosting skills, and the overall experience. The contestant with the highest score at the end of the week is declared the winner and receives a cash prize.

What are the rules of Come Dine With Me?

The format of the show follows these guidelines:

A group of four amateur South African diners take chances to host each other for three-course meals while the others act as guests and judges of their food;

Each contestant must prepare and serve a three-course meal for their guests in their own home;

The contestants are not allowed to cook any dishes in advance except those requiring marinading or slow cooking;

The host is responsible for providing guests with all food, drinks, and entertainment;

The other contestants score the host's efforts on a scale of 1 to 10 based on the quality of the food, the hosting skills, and the overall experience;

The host with the highest score at the end of the week wins a cash prize;

In a tie, the winner is determined by the total score for the food alone.

Requirements for Come Dine With Me SA Season 9 dinner hosts

As specified by BBC Lifestyle, besides the fact that the dinner hosts should be from any of Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, the following are some other requirements the Come Dine with Me South Africa Season 9 hosts must meet:

Be South African or a permanent resident of South Africa and currently live in South Africa; Be over 18 years old; Have a passion for cooking and be confident in making meals; Be entertaining and able to work under pressure; Be result-oriented and able to meet whatever challenges that come up; Make sure you have a clean record void of conviction of any criminal offence punishable by imprisonment; Be available for the filming schedule, which may require a week or more of your time.

As a plus, the hosts should be enthusiastic about the show and able to communicate excellently. At the same time, such should not have issues sharing their homes, cooking and letting others into their private thoughts and opinions.

How to apply

Once you have met the requirements, the following steps are what you should take:

Fill out the application form; When submitting it, do so with a recent photo of yourself and your dining area; If you have any further questions or clarifications, please mail to comedine@rapidblue.com.

Application entry dates

Anyone who wishes to apply is expected to do so between 27 February 2023, beginning at 09:00 SAST and 9 April 2023, when applications will no longer be received from 23:59 SAST.

If you submit your application afterwards, it will not be considered. Then, note that while auditions will take place in April 2023, you will only be allowed in if invited.

Come Dine with Me South Africa is generally a light-hearted and feel-good show that can be enjoyable for anyone looking for something that is not too heavy or dramatic. The show is worth watching because it features contestants from different regions and backgrounds, each bringing their unique cooking style and cultural influences. So, being an integral host of the show will be a great honour.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

