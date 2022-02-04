Complete list of DStv EasyView channels, packages, prices for 2022
DStv, a product of MultiChoice Group, is one of the leading providers of satellite television services in Africa. Its number of TV subscribers keeps growing by the day because of its services. Currently, the provider offers its customers six packages, and DStv EasyView is among them. So, how many DStv EasyView channels do you get after subscribing to the package?
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Watching TV in South Africa has never been this thrilling and enjoyable, thanks to DStv. The company has several packages to cater to the viewing needs of its subscribers. It does not matter if you are young or old; you will always find something that suits you.
What channels are on DStv EasyView channels? With DStv EasyView, you get to enjoy movies, documentaries, sports, kids/teens entertainment, and news/commerce channels for an affordable price.
DStv EasyView channels
If you are looking for something economical, then this is your bouquet. It is the cheapest of all the packages offered by DStv. At the time of writing, it has a total of 36 TV channels. The EasyView channels are as follows below:
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Movies and Entertainment
The package has three TV stations under this category. They include:
- 137 – TNT Africa
- 155 – Real Time
- 195 – e.TV Extra
Documentaries and Lifestyle
Subscribers are offered only one station under this category.
- 180 – People’s Weather
Free Channels
Does DStv EasyView have SABC channels? Yes. It has around four and three under this category. All the TV stations under this group include:
- 191 – SABC1
- 192 – SABC2
- 193 – SABC3
- 194 – e.TV
- 251 – Soweto TV
- 260 – Bay TV
- 261 – 1 KZN
- 262 – Tshwane TV
- 263 – Cape Town TV
- 265 – GauTV
- 292 – Lesotho TV
Sports
You can also get one sports channel when you subscribe to this package.
- 200 – BLITZ
Kids & Teen
No doubts, kids and teenagers love watching TV a lot. For this reason, DStv offers them three TV stations in this bouquet. They include:
- 301 – JimJam
- 311 – eToonz
- 319 – Mindset
Music
Music lovers also get one channel here. However, if you need more music stations, you can upgrade to a higher bouquet.
- 321 – Mzansi Music
Religion
If you are a religious person, then you have every reason to smile. You get five TV stations when you subscribe to this package. They include:
- 341 – FAITH
- 342 – Day Star
- 343 – TBN Africa
- 347 – iTV Networks
- 390 – Emmanuel TV
News and Commerce
Watching the news is no longer a problem, thanks to DStv. With EasyView, you can watch local and internal news from the comfort of your couch. The same goes for business-oriented individuals. The stations are as follows:
- 404 – SABC News
- 405 – Newsroom Afrika
- 406 – Al Jazeera
- 408 – Parliamentary Service
- 409 – CGTN News
- 410 – CNBC Africa
- 412 – Business Day TV
Specialist & Foreign
There is only one channel available here:
- 447 – CCTV4
Audio channels
In addition to the TV stations, you get several audio channels as a bonus. Some of the radio stations you can listen to include:
- 751 – Adult Contemporary
- 752 – Today’s Hits
- 753 – Hot Traxx
- 754 – 70’s Hits
- 755 – 80’s Hits
- 756 – Familiar Favourites
- 757 – Soft Hits
- 758 – Love Songs
- 759 – Metro Blends
- 760 – Cityscape
- 761 – Groove Lounge
- 762 – House Party
- 763 – Power Hits
- 764 – Dance
- 765 – Trots Afrikaans
- 766 – Campus Rock
- 768 – Hard Rock
- 769 – Classic Rock
- 770 – Golden Oldies
- 771 – 90’s Hits
- 772 -Classic R&B
- 773 – Urban Adult Contemporary
- 774 – Urban Beat
- 775 – Reggae
- 776 – Modern Country
- 777 – Traditional Country
- 778 – Gospel
- 780 – Italian Contemporary
- 781 – Smooth Jazz
- 782 – Classic Jazz
- 783 – Blues
- 784 – Beautiful Instrumentals
- 785 – Contemporary Instrumentals
- 786 – New Age
- 787 – Light Classical
- 788 – Arias and Overtures
- 789 – Chamber Music
- 790 – Symphonic
- 801 – Metro FM
- 802 – Channel Africa
- 803 – Good Hope
- 804 – Ikwekwezi
- 805 – 5FM
- 806 – Lesedi FM
- 807 – Ligwalagwala
- 808 – Lotus FM
- 809 – Motsweding F
- 810 – Mughana Lonene FM
- 811 – Phalaphala FM
- 812 – Radio 2000
- 814 – SAFM
- 815 – Thobela FM
- 816 – trufm
- 817 – Ukhozi FM
- 818 – Umhlobo Wenene FM
- 819 – X-K FM
- 820 – Groot FM
- 821 – KM Radio
- 822 – Hot 91.9 FM
- 823 – Mix 93.8 FM
- 826 – Radio Islam
- 850 – BBC World Service English
- 851 – BBC Afrique en Français
- 852 – BBC African Languages
- 853 – Voice Of America
- 854 – World Radio Network
- 855 – Trans World Radio
- 856 – Talk Radio 702
- 857 – Classic FM
- 858 – Jacaranda FM
- 859 – YFM
- 860 – Chinese Radio International
- 861 – Kaya FM
- 865 – Channel Islam International
- 866 – Radio France Internationale
- 867 – Radio Wave
- 868 – Radio Energy
- 869 – 1485AM Radio
- 870 – Radio Veritas
- 871 – Radio Vlaanderen internationaal
- 872 – TransAfrica Radio
- 875 – Link FM
- 876 – Radio Kosmos
- 878 – Jozi FM
- 879 – 94.7 Highveld Stereo
- 880 – 94.5 Kfm
- 882 – Radio Pulpit
- 883 – NNR
- 884 – Capricorn FM
- 885 – Cape Talk
- 887 – Pretoria FM
- 887 – Radio Pretoria
- 888 – Ubuntu Radio
- 889 – Power FM
How much do you pay for DStv EasyView channels?
The current DStv EasyView price is R29 per month. It is the least expensive package amongst the DStv packages offered by the company.
How many channels does R99 DStv have?
In 2022, you get an additional three premium movie channels when you pay R99. Those are M-Net Movies1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNet. However, the special package is only available for Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access subscribers.
What are the other DStv packages and their prices?
Apart from EasyView, DStv has five other bouquets. They include:
- Access (66 TV station ) – R115
- Family (89 station ) – R295
- Compact (124 station ) – R409
- Compact Plus (141 station) – R539
- Premium (155 station) – R829
The DStv EasyView channels are enough for a person with a tight budget. The package has 36 TV stations and several additional audio channels. However, for more entertainment, you will have to spend a few more extra coins.
READ ALSO: GOtv South Africa: All channels on GOtv packages and their prices in 2022
In a related post, Briefly.co.za discussed all the GOtv packages and their prices in 2022. Many of its stations are entertaining and come at affordable prices. The digital pay-TV provider has been operating in South Africa since 2016.
GOtv Lite and GOtv Value are among the most subscribed packages in the country. Read the article to learn more about all the packages, their prices, channels available for each package and other fun details!
Source: Briefly News