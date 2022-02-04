Complete list of DStv EasyView channels, packages, prices for 2022

DStv, a product of MultiChoice Group, is one of the leading providers of satellite television services in Africa. Its number of TV subscribers keeps growing by the day because of its services. Currently, the provider offers its customers six packages, and DStv EasyView is among them. So, how many DStv EasyView channels do you get after subscribing to the package?

Watching TV in South Africa has never been this thrilling and enjoyable, thanks to DStv. The company has several packages to cater to the viewing needs of its subscribers. It does not matter if you are young or old; you will always find something that suits you.

What channels are on DStv EasyView channels? With DStv EasyView, you get to enjoy movies, documentaries, sports, kids/teens entertainment, and news/commerce channels for an affordable price.

DStv EasyView channels

If you are looking for something economical, then this is your bouquet. It is the cheapest of all the packages offered by DStv. At the time of writing, it has a total of 36 TV channels. The EasyView channels are as follows below:

Movies and Entertainment

The package has three TV stations under this category. They include:

137 – TNT Africa

155 – Real Time

195 – e.TV Extra

Documentaries and Lifestyle

Subscribers are offered only one station under this category.

180 – People’s Weather

Free Channels

Does DStv EasyView have SABC channels? Yes. It has around four and three under this category. All the TV stations under this group include:

191 – SABC1

192 – SABC2

193 – SABC3

194 – e.TV

251 – Soweto TV

260 – Bay TV

261 – 1 KZN

262 – Tshwane TV

263 – Cape Town TV

265 – GauTV

292 – Lesotho TV

Sports

You can also get one sports channel when you subscribe to this package.

200 – BLITZ

Kids & Teen

No doubts, kids and teenagers love watching TV a lot. For this reason, DStv offers them three TV stations in this bouquet. They include:

301 – JimJam

311 – eToonz

319 – Mindset

Music

Music lovers also get one channel here. However, if you need more music stations, you can upgrade to a higher bouquet.

321 – Mzansi Music

Religion

If you are a religious person, then you have every reason to smile. You get five TV stations when you subscribe to this package. They include:

341 – FAITH

342 – Day Star

343 – TBN Africa

347 – iTV Networks

390 – Emmanuel TV

News and Commerce

Watching the news is no longer a problem, thanks to DStv. With EasyView, you can watch local and internal news from the comfort of your couch. The same goes for business-oriented individuals. The stations are as follows:

404 – SABC News

405 – Newsroom Afrika

406 – Al Jazeera

408 – Parliamentary Service

409 – CGTN News

410 – CNBC Africa

412 – Business Day TV

Specialist & Foreign

There is only one channel available here:

447 – CCTV4

Audio channels

In addition to the TV stations, you get several audio channels as a bonus. Some of the radio stations you can listen to include:

751 – Adult Contemporary

752 – Today’s Hits

753 – Hot Traxx

754 – 70’s Hits

755 – 80’s Hits

756 – Familiar Favourites

757 – Soft Hits

758 – Love Songs

759 – Metro Blends

760 – Cityscape

761 – Groove Lounge

762 – House Party

763 – Power Hits

764 – Dance

765 – Trots Afrikaans

766 – Campus Rock

768 – Hard Rock

769 – Classic Rock

770 – Golden Oldies

771 – 90’s Hits

772 -Classic R&B

773 – Urban Adult Contemporary

774 – Urban Beat

775 – Reggae

776 – Modern Country

777 – Traditional Country

778 – Gospel

780 – Italian Contemporary

781 – Smooth Jazz

782 – Classic Jazz

783 – Blues

784 – Beautiful Instrumentals

785 – Contemporary Instrumentals

786 – New Age

787 – Light Classical

788 – Arias and Overtures

789 – Chamber Music

790 – Symphonic

801 – Metro FM

802 – Channel Africa

803 – Good Hope

804 – Ikwekwezi

805 – 5FM

806 – Lesedi FM

807 – Ligwalagwala

808 – Lotus FM

809 – Motsweding F

810 – Mughana Lonene FM

811 – Phalaphala FM

812 – Radio 2000

814 – SAFM

815 – Thobela FM

816 – trufm

817 – Ukhozi FM

818 – Umhlobo Wenene FM

819 – X-K FM

820 – Groot FM

821 – KM Radio

822 – Hot 91.9 FM

823 – Mix 93.8 FM

826 – Radio Islam

850 – BBC World Service English

851 – BBC Afrique en Français

852 – BBC African Languages

853 – Voice Of America

854 – World Radio Network

855 – Trans World Radio

856 – Talk Radio 702

857 – Classic FM

858 – Jacaranda FM

859 – YFM

860 – Chinese Radio International

861 – Kaya FM

865 – Channel Islam International

866 – Radio France Internationale

867 – Radio Wave

868 – Radio Energy

869 – 1485AM Radio

870 – Radio Veritas

871 – Radio Vlaanderen internationaal

872 – TransAfrica Radio

875 – Link FM

876 – Radio Kosmos

878 – Jozi FM

879 – 94.7 Highveld Stereo

880 – 94.5 Kfm

882 – Radio Pulpit

883 – NNR

884 – Capricorn FM

885 – Cape Talk

887 – Pretoria FM

887 – Radio Pretoria

888 – Ubuntu Radio

889 – Power FM

How much do you pay for DStv EasyView channels?

The current DStv EasyView price is R29 per month. It is the least expensive package amongst the DStv packages offered by the company.

How many channels does R99 DStv have?

In 2022, you get an additional three premium movie channels when you pay R99. Those are M-Net Movies1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNet. However, the special package is only available for Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access subscribers.

What are the other DStv packages and their prices?

Apart from EasyView, DStv has five other bouquets. They include:

Access (66 TV station ) – R115

Family (89 station ) – R295

Compact (124 station ) – R409

Compact Plus (141 station) – R539

Premium (155 station) – R829

The DStv EasyView channels are enough for a person with a tight budget. The package has 36 TV stations and several additional audio channels. However, for more entertainment, you will have to spend a few more extra coins.

