Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo, spoke about the return of Cotton Fest to Jozi for its fifth edition

Bianca told Briefly News that the festival holds immense significance for them as it’s a continuation of Riky’s vision

The return edition of the festival will take place on Saturday, 6 April 2024, at its home at the Old Station in Newtown

Riky Rick’s wife, Bianca Naidoo, talked about the upcoming Cotton Fest. Image: @conttonfestjhb, @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

It has been two years since the phenomenal South African rapper and singer Riky Rick passed away, and his wife, Bianca Naidoo, exclusively spoke with Briefly News about the return of Cotton Fest to its home in Johannesburg.

Bianca Naidoo says Cotton Fest is now a movement

Prepare for an exceptional encounter as Cotton Festival makes its comeback for the fifth edition in Johannesburg at its familiar venue, the Old Station in Newtown, on 6 April, 2024.

The theme for this year, #VoteCottonFest, transcends the typical festival experience; it evolves into a vibrant lifestyle movement. Participants actively influence culture through the realms of music, art, sports, and lifestyle choices, fostering a celebration of the diverse intersection of individuality.

Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo, told Briefly News that this year's Cotton Fest edition is different from the others as it will no longer be a festival but a movement in honour of her late husband's vision.

She said:

"I’m thrilled about Cotton Festival returning to Johannesburg on the 6th of April 2024. I speak for our entire team when I say that the festival holds immense significance for us all, as it’s a continuation of Riky’s vision and a platform to celebrate diverse music, fashion, sports, lifestyle and culture.

"My involvement in Cotton Fest revolves around ensuring the seamless execution of the event. From logistical support to maintaining the festival’s essence, I play a key role in contributing to its success."

Bianca also spoke about the positive impact the festival contributes to the local community and culture:

"Cotton Fest positively impacts the community by fostering cultural exchange and providing a platform for local talent. It contributes to the vibrancy of the local music & lifestyle scene and creates opportunities for creatives to showcase their talent.

"Cotton Festival is no longer just a festival, it is movement. As a platform we introduced the Creative Programme in 2022 that gave us an opportunity to build on collaboration within the music, fashion, sport and cultural spheres."

