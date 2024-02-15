Sazi 'D'mitri' Gcaba is a talented opera singer who spoke exclusively to Briefly News about his illustrious career

D'mitri has seven national and international accolades under his belt, and his passion fuels him to break even more barriers

His talents have landed him under the President's radar, and he is also amassing numerous gigs

Talented opera singer Sazi Gcaba, better known as D’mitri, has a compelling story of how he broke into the world of classical music despite its unpopularity in South Africa.

Opera singer D’mitri relays his services at the University of Fort Hare to help music students hone their talents. Image: supplied

The international award-winning singer spoke to Briefly News in an exclusive interview about his early career and how he was introduced to opera music.

D'mitri's love for opera came as a surprise

D'mitri told Briefly News that he never had a passion for classical music or opera seeing how there are no known musicians in his family. It took a little push from his high school teacher for him to realise his talent and explore the art form. Discovering his growing passion for the genre, D'mitri enrolled at the University of Fort Hare, East London, where he majored in music.

"My journey into classical music started back in high school in 2014 I was singing in the school choir, and honestly, I used to hate this kind of music and never understood it mainly, and there was no musician in my family so the love I developed for opera music came as a surprise to me even till this day.

"I can say that the inspiration came from the sudden spark of love I fell for this genre of music I became determined and inspired that this is what I want."

D'mitri's international accolades make him a tough competitor

Not only is he a talented opera singer, but the baritone's talents have allowed him to accumulate seven international accolades since 2020.

These are: Voices of South Africa International Opera Competition 2020 (VOSA), London International Music Competition 2021, Aspiring Opera Competition 2021, Battle of Municipalities Choral Competition 2021 (BOM), Medici International Opera Competition 2022, Bermingham International Music Competition 2023 and Bermingham International Music Competition 2024 (BHICM).

Speaking about what sets him apart from other vocalists, D'mitri said:

"Opportunities are not handed to me; I create them. I force myself into uncomfortable situations, knowing that the bigger price is looking at me at the end of the line. I’m trying to give hope that it’s possible if one can just be disciplined and stay focused."

D'mitri is optimistic about the future

D'mitri is currently the Acting Artistic Coordinator (UFH-ECAVC) at the University, a role he is very passionate about as it helps expose music students to the vast world of music. In addition to that, he has landed under the presidency's radar as he was invited to perform for the president. He has named this achievement one of the highlights of his career so far, including the very first award he has ever scooped.

Optimistic about the future, the singer said this year is dedicated to developing his skills and helping other hopefuls achieve success in the genre.

"It’s looking promising. 2024 is going to be a year of development. I am looking forward to providing opportunities like I did for myself and, to help others fall in the same path, well, those who wish to."

