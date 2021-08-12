Slovo Magida sang a heartrending rendition of the South African national anthem that gave people goosebumps

His stunning voice and gentle control created a unique effect with the powerful song

Social media users praised Magida for his inspirational talent and amazing ability to transform the anthem so beautifully

A member of the Facebook group #ImStaying shared an amazing video of an opera singer performing the national anthem.

Slovo Magida sung Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika in a booming and at the same time gentle voice.

Slovo Magida beautifully transformed the national anthem with his amazing voice. Photo credit: @Magida Slovo, @Nash Makado

Nash Makado shared the video of Slovo singing the song and his passion and talent were clear.

Social media users took to the comment section to react to the heartrending performance

Casper Groenewald:

"Our country is in such a mess, but listening to this beautiful rendition makes me feel better and hopeful. Three encores."

Stacey Spangenberg:

"I have never heard the anthem sung like this before.....Just WOW!!!"

Maryann Banwell:

"So incredibly beautiful and what an incredible voice Slovo Magida has."

Lynne Davey Wylie:

"Slovo Magida you have been blessed with an outstandingly beautiful voice, never have I heard our anthem sung with such feeling, your voice brought tears to my eyes, thank you for sharing."

Slovo Magida was a prominent member of the #FeesMustFall movement.

Source: Briefly.co.za