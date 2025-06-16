A young woman shared heartbreaking footage of herself being carried into her twin sister's grave as part of traditional African burial customs

The ritual allows the surviving twin to symbolically join their sibling in death before exiting, ensuring spiritual peace for the deceased

The emotional TikTok video attracted over 280 reactions and 7,000 comments from viewers, moved by the powerful cultural tradition

A young woman shared a video showing the burial custom she had to do before burying her twin.

A young woman's raw and emotional video showing her participation in a traditional African burial ritual has left thousands of viewers heartbroken.

The footage, shared by TikTok user @somila6927 on 14th June, was posted with the caption:

"POV: You've just buried your twin."

The video captures the burial process where the grieving woman has to be carried into the burial site to perform specific cultural rituals that take place during a twin's death.

In many African cultures, when one twin dies, the surviving twin must enter the grave and then exit to show the spirit of the deceased that they are symbolically leaving Earth together. According to the custom, this powerful ritual ensures that the living twin won't experience spiritual disruptions and helps guarantee that their deceased sibling can rest in peace.

The footage then switches from the burial scene to touching images of the woman's twin sister, creating an emotional tribute that has touched viewers worldwide.

The video quickly went viral, gathering over 280 reactions and more than 7,000 comments from people moved by the raw grief and cultural significance of the moment.

Mzansi shares emotional support

The powerful video touched viewers deeply, with many sharing their own experiences and offering comfort to the grieving woman.

@ntokzin sympathised:

"I've been to a twin funeral... Trust me, it's too emotional. Sorry, babe😢"

@Zonzo prayed:

"I have fraternal twins turning 17 in August. May God keep them alive for 60 more years🙏"

@Mok@Lee explained:

"This was supposed to be done secretly as a family before everyone came to the burial site."

@Puleng Mohale@1 shared:

"This brings so many memories, I find myself trying to recall what took place in that week leading to my twin's burial, the pain will always be there, however, to honour the memories shared, I take baby steps to honour her spirit."

@Joyce Muhango🌻❤️ asked:

"Can someone please explain to me what this means?"

@Ndizzle11 clarified:

"This is done so that the spirit of the twin who is no longer on earth assumes that their other half is coming with them to the other side, so that she/he does not follow his/her twin in real life... Kuthiwa twins ayalandana and can't be apart... Correct me if I'm wrong 🙏🏾"

All about twin grief

According to Jill Grief Counsellor, losing a twin is unlike any other form of bereavement. Twin grief represents the loss of "the other half," creating a unique type of mourning that can feel doubly intense. The bond between twins often develops even in the womb, creating an unbreakable connection that makes their grief more complicated and longer-lasting than typical sibling loss.

Surviving twins often report that their own life stopped when their twin died, with many experiencing guilt for being the one who survived. The uniqueness of the twin bond means that the surviving sibling may have lost not just their sibling, but also their best friend, confidante, and primary source of support. Their identity as a "twin" becomes forever changed, moving from a blended identity to being identified as a "singleton."

