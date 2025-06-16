Some teachers in a TikTok video decided to have a fun day at work by changing the way they dressed

The clip posted on TikTok left people in stitches as they watched the educators enjoying their brand-new aesthetics

People cracked jokes about the teachers who looked like they were having a lot of fun on an interesting day at school

A group of teachers in a video were not dressed in their usual outfits. The educators flipped the script and showed up at their workplace dressed for a fun day.

Teachers wore school uniforms and looked like students in TikTok video. Image: @tmns_joy.corner

Source: TikTok

The video of the teachers who played dress up received more than 6,000 likes. People commented on the video as they were amused by the hilarious sight of the teachers' outfits.

Teachers dress up for school

In a TikTok video by @tmns_joy.corner, a group of teachers were all dressed just like they were students. The educators were all wearing their school uniform, and they looked convincing as high school students. Watch the video of the teachers dressed up below:

Teachers and students play dress up

Briefly News reported on other teachers who played dress up while at work. A man working as an educator had students going wild when he not only dressed as a student but he gender swapped his look. The teacher showed up at work wearing a girls' school skirt, as well as girls' school shoes. He received hilarious reactions from the student body, who were thoroughly amused by his antics.

In another story, students went all out, dressing like their beloved teachers. The TikTok video of students modelling while dressed like their educators went viral. People were amused by the kids' accuracy when they posed next to the teachers they copied.

Teachers who humour their students often get lots of praise. Image: JohnnyGreig

Source: Getty Images

SA amused by teacher in school uniforms

Many people thought the video of the teachers dressed as students was hilarious. Online users pointed out which teacher had their favourite look. Some became nostalgic about their school days. Read netizens' comments below:

★Nele★ said:

"The teacher with the ginger hair ate DZOWNN‼"

Vangi laughed:

"They look like real students😝🤣"

Kgosietsile Leburu was amused:

"It's a role exchange 🥰❣️"

Underlucia applauded:

"Our teachers ate ❤️‍🔥 they looked amazing on Friday."

Kwanele Mahaye0 remarked:

"I miss my old school so much."

vankies 🤍 shared:

"We did this one day for school, students dressed as teachers and teachers as kids and they complained it was cold in the uniform, finally felt how we felt but it was hilarious 😭"

