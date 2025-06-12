A video on Facebook shows content creators who decided to pull pranks on motorists who were driving

The friend group concocted a way to make motorists slow down out of nowhere when they drove on the street

The three funny friends who put lots of effort into pulling off their prank on local drivers amused netizens

A group of friends decided to trick unsuspecting Motorists on the road. In the video, they took to the street where they set up their prank station.

Three friends did a speed bump prank in a video, and people were amused.

Source: TikTok

The print by the young man received more than 20,000 likes. Hundreds of people commented on the Facebook video with jokes about the plan that the young men concocted.

Young men nail prank on cars

In a video posted on Facebook by Blue Sky Global Media, three friends created a prank for motorists. They painted a fake speed bump in the road which looked convincing from afar. The pair left people in stitches as several cars halted suddenly after noticing the bump. Watch this video of the young men's prank below:

Parents prank kid

Pranks of parent convincing their kids they've gone invisible went viral in 2024. A TikTok video shows a doting mom and dad who did the invisible prank on their daughter. The hilarious parents used a sheet and a prayer to make their child think she could disappear. Online users were in stitches as the kid started getting scared when her parents acted like they could not see her.

Some parents went viral after they pranked their daughter.

Source: Getty Images

SA amused random prank

Many people thought the video of pranking drivers was hilarious. Read people's comments below

Fathom Asare said:

"You should mount a sign to complete the mission 😁"

Amos KE commented:

"The first guy was like 'I almost hit it bro'😂"

Shaun-douglas Nkateko wrote:

"Lol that would cause traffic in South Africa, not to mention some of them still cut the bump with high cars as if it's stanced."

Mahlatse Fortune Ramothata warned:

"You are gonna cause accidents."

Charles Komane joked:

"Once off the second time I speed."

Gildas Kemta wrote:

"After one month, those people will be used to the fake bump and will now be speeding."

Annelize Holder was amused:

"We need alot of them😂🤣😂"

Rajabo Sumail remarked:

"After they know this lie, they will go at 100km an hour."

Timothy Timmy Sithole said:

"Imagine this! After a week, most drivers will get used to it and know it’s a fake speed bump and start speeding right? That’s when these guys must put a real one😂"

