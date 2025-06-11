A Facebook video showed the contraption one person came up with to have access to warm water easily

The rig was designed as an alternative to a typical geyser, and the inventive setup went viral

People had a lot to say after they saw the construction a person came up with to fight the cold, hard winter in South Africa

A post on Facebook highlighted the growing desperation of people during the cold season. A clip went viral as it showed one person's backup plan for getting hot water.

A video of a DIY geyser went viral, and people were amazed that it worked. Image: PixelCatchers / Getty Images / Sir Alex / Facebook

The video of the DIY geyser received more than 2000 likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video with their thoughts on the make-shift water heater.

DIY geyser goes viral

In a video posted on Facebook by Sir Alex, someone decided to create their hot water heater. The person used a small two-plate stove and a metal bucket that fit across it horizontally. With both plates on, the whole steel bucket was heated up enough for the water to steam. Watch the video of the vaskom geyser by clicking here.

South Africans often amazed by DIYs

One person amazed people by making a DIY heater. The winter season often inspires creative people to find ways to stay warm. One person posted a video of the heater he made out of common household items.

The video shows the man setting up a heater using a heating element and a steel pot. And by attaching the elements at the bottom of the pot with a brick underneath, he was able to create a makeshift heater.

Online users enjoy seeing inventive DIYs by creators on social media. Image: Jackyenjoyphotography

South Africa amused by DIY geyser

Some people found the water heater to be a bit extreme. Netizens in the comments joked that the make-shift geyser was the reason why there is loadshedding. Some cautioned about the risk of putting a heavy dish on a small stove. Read the comments below:

Izandla Ziyagezana Sicelaumsebenzi said:

"Enter at your own risk."

Goitseona Kedige wrote:

"Diatswa di talent ke winter."

Neo Hokomane said:

"That's why we have loadshedding because of this."

Tar Chris Magengelele added:

"Mara this country cannot relax."

Nelisiwe Loraine Mabena guessed:

"That stove is going to burn out because of the weight."

Real OJ laughed:

"Sthembiso WakwaNtshosho nithi yi uncapped electricity now 😆🤣"

Nhlonipho Masonto commented:

"Praying for the tub not to make problems at the bottom 🥱🤣"

Aneleh Whitefort wrote:

"The reason we have load shedding 😩😐 "

Koketso Sehlata speculated:

"Probably bridged electricity ko kasi🤣"

Zani Thokozani G Mapi added:

"Vaskom geyser 😂😂"

